Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Stream CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES

Article Pixel

This livestream event will take place on December 18th at 8 PM EST

Oct. 23, 2020  

Join the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for your favorite rock holiday tradition this season as it brings an electrifying 90-minute performance of its beloved album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" directly into your home.

This livestream event on trans-siberian.com will take place on December 18th at 8 PM EST and features the story and the music that started it all.

In addition to the full album concert, fans will view special pre-show content including behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments.

Don't miss this all-new take on the story that launched a winter tradition for all ages, "Christmas Eve & Other Stories."

Learn more at https://tsolivestream.com/tso/livestream/.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Meg Toohey, The WAITRESS Band & Friends Come Together for Livestream Concert From Rockwood Music Hall
  • New Dance Studio, World Arts East, Comes to Red Hook
  • BAM Extends THAT KINDESS: NURSES IN THEIR OWN WORDS Starring Billy Porter, LaChanze and More to November 3rd
  • BAM's Halloween Block-Party Goes Virtual