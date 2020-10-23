Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Stream CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This livestream event will take place on December 18th at 8 PM EST

Join the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for your favorite rock holiday tradition this season as it brings an electrifying 90-minute performance of its beloved album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" directly into your home.

This livestream event on trans-siberian.com will take place on December 18th at 8 PM EST and features the story and the music that started it all.

In addition to the full album concert, fans will view special pre-show content including behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments.

Don't miss this all-new take on the story that launched a winter tradition for all ages, "Christmas Eve & Other Stories."

Learn more at https://tsolivestream.com/tso/livestream/.

