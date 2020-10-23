Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Stream CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES
This livestream event will take place on December 18th at 8 PM EST
Join the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for your favorite rock holiday tradition this season as it brings an electrifying 90-minute performance of its beloved album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" directly into your home.
This livestream event on trans-siberian.com will take place on December 18th at 8 PM EST and features the story and the music that started it all.
In addition to the full album concert, fans will view special pre-show content including behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments.
Don't miss this all-new take on the story that launched a winter tradition for all ages, "Christmas Eve & Other Stories."
Learn more at https://tsolivestream.com/tso/livestream/.