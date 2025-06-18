The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Launches The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Youth Virtuosi USA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has announced the launch of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) Youth Virtuosi, USA, made possible through the Ruthie Keller Community Music Initiative in conjunction with the Keller Foundation. The all-star group consists of 54 student musicians selected from 11 different schools across Southwest Washington school districts, including Columbia River High School, Evergreen High School, Fort Vancouver High School, Henrietta Lacks High School, Heritage High School, Hudson's Bay High School, Jason Lee Middle School, Mountain View High School, Skyview High School, Union High School, and Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.

Violin student musicians include: Hannah Abero, Brian Anderson, Darien Bills, Mia Boyden, Elliot Christensen, Jessica Climer, Clementine Downing, Vitaliy Duvalko, Audra Findley, Sarah Gardner, Andilyn Halker, Zoe Hana Tambara, Norah Howard, Ari Land, Kaylee Larson, Trey Levijoki, Kaydence Mateo, Liz Nyamongo, Minnie Pham, Roselin Sanchez, Alina Seigler, Caleb Shelton, Hudson Stuart, William Todd, Sanna Tyler, and Benjamin Young.

Viola student musicians include: Sarah Alberson, Chiara Christensen, Kanoa DeCastro, Kyle Field, Wyatt Gustafson, Kody Hartley, Taima Hang, Mea Iwata, Ingrid Morrison Garcia, and Simon Olsen.

Cello student musicians include: Ethan Becker, Elishiya Crain-Keddie, Kai Hargis, Holly Hargunani, Ian Kim, Josh Pihl, Allison Staples, Miles Ulrich, Elizabeth Vest, and Sadie Walters.

Bass student musicians include: Jared Bay, Layla Decker, Cyrus Holmes, Henry Laurenza, Xavier Maciel, Ethan McLitus, Collin Strebe, and Jordyn Tate.

This first-ever group of VSO Youth Virtuosi student musicians were selected by music teachers in the Vancouver and Evergreen school districts. These young students are being coached by VSO principals as well as prominent local musicians leading up to their debut performance on Saturday, August 2, 2025, for an audience of thousands at the third annual Vancouver USA Arts and Music Festival. The VSO Youth Virtuosi, will join professional musicians, in a performance on the main stage alongside GRAMMY award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey under the batons of award-winning maestros Gerard Schwarz and Ken Selden. As a part of the Vancouver USA Arts and Music Festival, this performance is free for the public to attend.

The program opens with one of the greatest cello concertos, Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1 which will feature cello soloist Zuill Bailey conducted by Ken Selden. Additionally, the VSO Youth Virtuosi will perform the second and fourth movements of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 under the baton of Maestro Gerard Schwarz.

Following the VSO Youth Virtuosi performance on August 2, world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming will join the VSO under Maestro Gerard Schwarz for a program of beloved songs and arias from Puccini to Rodgers & Hammerstein and audience-favorite orchestral masterworks.

