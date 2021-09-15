The OM's Orchestral Conducting Academy Welcomes Six Young Canadian Talents

The Orchestre Métropolitain and its artistic director and principal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin today introduced the next-generation conductors who will take part in the first edition of the Academy of Orchestral Conducting.

Selected after a call for applications launched earlier this summer, six young talents were chosen from a field of 32. They are:

Monica Chen (British Columbia); Marie-Claire Cardinal (Quebec); Benoît Gauthier (Quebec); Félix Ste-Marie (Quebec); Trevor Wilson (Ontario); Naomi Woo (Manitoba).

The young conductors will be immersed in the symphonic milieu and enjoy backstage access to rehearsals and concerts of the OM's 2021-2022 season. They will also have a unique mentoring experience alongside Yannick Nézet-Séguin and, for training purposes, regular interaction with the Orchestre's team members and musicians. Additionally, they will take part in the OM's educational and artistic activities.

The call for applications was open to orchestral conductors between 18 and 35 who are at the beginning of their career and considered a member of the next generation of artists. Applicants had to reside in Canada between September 2021 and June 2022 and be enrolled in or have recently completed an orchestral conducting program at an institution of higher learning. The young candidates were also required to be demonstrably committed to dedicating themselves to a professional career in orchestral conducting. The initiative is part of the OM's 40th anniversary celebrations.

To document this first edition of the Academy, the OM is pleased to partner with Télé-Québec's La Fabrique culturelle, which will produce a video highlighting the young conductors' experience and the learning required to become an orchestral conductor. La Fabrique culturelle's mission is to promote arts and culture and the Quebec identity across the province, largely through the creativity of Quebec artists and craftspeople.

