The Marais Project And Hip Company To Celebrate French Baroque At Mosman Art Gallery

Sydney’s The Marais Project will join forces with Perth-based HIP Company for Rendez-Vous: A French Baroque Collaboration, a special performance on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Mosman Art Gallery.

The program will highlight the elegance and sophistication of the French Baroque, drawing inspiration from Marin Marais, his teacher Sainte-Colombe, and the landmark film Tous les matins du monde.

In addition to works by Marais and Sainte-Colombe, the concert will feature music by Couperin, Rebel, and Charpentier—composers who thrived during the reign of Louis XIV, the Sun King. This performance marks the continuation of a collaboration between the two ensembles that began in 2023.

“Given that The Marais Project has a focus on music for the viola da gamba, we have always prioritised French music,” said The Marais Project Director Jenny Eriksson. “But the opportunity to expand our ensemble and repertoire in this project with HIP Company is a real thrill.”

HIP Company co-director and soprano Bonnie de la Hunty, known to Sydney audiences through performances with Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Pinchgut Opera, and Bach Akademie Australia, added: “Working with The Marais Project is such a joy and an honour for us—particularly in their 25th and HIP Company’s 5th anniversary year. We're excited to bring HIP Company to the East Coast.”

This one-off Sydney concert is part of a broader series of joint appearances, with both ensembles set to perform at the 2025 Canowindra Baroque Music Festival (September 19–21) and at Government House Ballroom, Perth, on October 4. HIP Company will also release its new album Bedlam in September 2025.