The Indeterminacy Festival Announces Debut Album Release Of Fourteen Porches by Stanzi Vaubel And Philippe Treuille

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Indeterminacy Festival has announced the debut album release of Fourteen Porches, an immersive, site-inspired and community-driven composition by Stanzi Vaubel and Philippe Treuille.

Commissioned by the Grace Chorale of Brooklyn and recorded live at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church during a special performance on February 1, 2025, the resulting 14-track album captures the work's intimacy and grandeur in its second life as a unified, immersive concert. The album is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify.

Originally premiered on Governors Island in 2024, Fourteen Porches was conceived as a spatially distributed performance staged across the porches of 14 Colonial-style homes in historic Nolan Park. Dating back to the 1840s to early 1900s, Nolan Park served as residences for the U.S. Army and Coast Guard officers and their families.

Composed for choir, chamber orchestra, and piano, Fourteen Porches explores ideas of presence in the face of uncertainty, suggesting seemingly simple methods for coming together in the face of distress. The cast of over 100 individuals sought to communicate across the distances between porches as they performed this composition. In the process the musicians incorporated the ambient sounds of the island and physical distances that are not normally part of a traditional orchestral arrangement. The newly released album offers a high fidelity musical experience of this outdoor event in concert with the Grace Chorale of Brooklyn and full orchestral ensemble.

"When we first imagined Fourteen Porches, it was about creating music that wasn't confined to a stage. It was about putting sound in conversation with the elements of the outdoors," said Ms. Vaubel, composer, cellist, and founder of The Indeterminacy Festival. "The work is an existential meditation on the 'hot and cold' of today's weather patterns and feeling overwhelmed by the instability of it all. The porch became a symbol-of openness, of transition, of neighborliness It breathes, it reaches outwards, and it invites the listener to step into something communal."

Track List - Fourteen Porches (Live at Grace Church Brooklyn Heights)

1. Everyday

2. I Couldn't Wait

3. I See

4. Looking Up

5. What Do You See?

6. Here We Are

7. Feel the Power

8. Breathe

9. This Time

10. Day After Day

11. Changes

12. Spinning

13. The Light

14. Dazzling Ring

About the Artists

Stanzi Vaubel, PhD, is the founder and artistic director of The Indeterminacy Festival, Vaubel's list of honors include a Fulbright Fellowship, NYSCA award for 2025, with invitations to perform at the Watermill Center, the Longhouse, Tanglewood Institute, and Carnegie Hall. Her festivals have been staged around North America and Europe with support from New York, Iowa, Nebraska, and Michigan arts councils. Vaubel studied at the Juilliard Pre-College, Northwestern University, and received her PhD while on fellowship from the University at Buffalo. As a radio producer Vaubel has created programs for the Whitney Museum, WNYC, BBC, and Chicago Public Radio. Vaubel is currently on faculty at the New York Arts Program.

Philippe Treuille attended The Juilliard School and Northwestern University. Treuille's Requiem for choir and orchestra was premiered in 2015 by the SymphoNYChorus. His Missa de Aqua, a mass for Baptism, premiered in 2019 by the Long Island Choral Society and Orchestra. Treuille's music has been performed nationally and internationally including the Rubin Museum, MoMA PS1, the French Consulate, Lincoln Center, the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Château de Fontainebleau, the American Institute of Architects, the DiMenna Center for Classical Music and at the Tanglewood Institute. Treuille's awards include a National Foundation for the Advancement in the Arts Music Composition Merit Award.

Jason Asbury, Music Director of the Grace Chorale of Brooklyn. Jason currently serves as the Associate Head of School at Saint Ann's school, where he has taught music for 25 years. Jason has been active as an organist and conductor in the New York City area since 1997 and served 17 years as Director of Music at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Maplewood, NJ. He has served as Assistant Conductor of the Summit Chorale at Drew in Madison, NJ, and accompanist for the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. He has conducted the Prospect Presbyterian Chancel Choir's concert tours in Scotland and Montreal and has led the Saint Ann's high school chorus on tours to Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, and Iceland. Jason holds degrees from DePauw University, Bachelor of Music; Westminster Choir College, Master of Music; and Graduate Theological Foundation, Doctor of Sacred Music.

About The Indeterminacy Festival

Founded in 2016, The Indeterminacy Festival is an annual site-specific event that brings together professional and community artists in immersive, experimental performances. Each work is uniquely shaped by its environment-blurring the boundaries between music, movement, and narrative. Learn more online and follow The Indeterminacy Festival on Instagram and Vimeo.

Comments