Symphonia December Concert To Feature Climate Change Multimedia Symphony
Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth's natural elements, and the theme for this performance is 'EARTH.'
The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, will present the second concert in its 'Inspired, Naturally' season on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton.
Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth's natural elements, and the theme for this performance is 'EARTH.' Alastair Willis will be principal conductor and Kinman Azmeh will be the clarinet soloist. Kinan Azmeh was recently nominated by President Biden for the US National Council for the Arts.
This concert will take in all the wonders of the Earth. Beginning at Fingal's Cave off the west coast of Scotland with Mendelssohn's evocative Hebrides Overture, The Symphonia will begin with a mesmerizing visit to Syria with internationally renowned clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh, and conclude with 'Terra Nostra,' the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard that combines stunning visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change.
'Inspired Naturally' was inspired by Terra Nostra, an award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard and produced by Earth Creative that combines mind-blowing visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change. The film will serve as the backdrop for The Symphonia's December concert.
Information on flex-subscriptions and single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.
A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by The Symphonia's Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis, in conversation with guest conductor, Andres Cárdenes takes place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.
The Symphonia's most popular, interactive program for kids returns for the season on Saturday, Nov 12 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., coinciding with The Symphonia's rehearsal and includes an instrument petting zoo. Children can attend for free, and adults are just $5 per person. The event also takes place at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.
The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia's annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.
The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its 'Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem' children's program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include 'Meet the Orchestra' for kids 12 and under, and 'Box Lunch It,' a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia's featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.
For more information, visit thesymphonia.org.
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
Pianist Christina Petrowska Quilico, C.M., FRSC has just been accorded a new honour: the Order of Ontario. The province's highest honour will be bestowed at a November 21 ceremony by Her Honour Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Ontario Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of The Order of Ontario.
Dessoff Choirs Announces Holiday Concert Series, December 2-11
November 7, 2022
The Dessoff Choirs has announced its annual holiday concert series. Now in its 98th year, The Dessoff Choirs continues to shepherd audiences into the holiday spirit with three performances in some of New York City's most beautiful churches. This season's offerings include the popular sing-along of Handel's Messiah followed by a pair of concerts comprising carols and seasonal favorites.
Da Capo Chamber Players To Perform 3-Concert Series At Tenri Cultural Institute
November 7, 2022
The internationally heralded New York-based Da Capo Chamber Players will perform three characteristically compelling programs on Sunday evenings at New York City's Tenri Cultural Institute this season.
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Select Performances For BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL
November 6, 2022
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced a lineup of movies and special presentations as part of its 2023 Blossom Music Festival on Sunday. The full list of programming for the 54th Blossom Music Festival, including classical concerts by The Cleveland Orchestra, will be announced in early 2023.
THE GODFATHER LIVE, with 61 Piece Orchestra, to Play Chicago's Auditorium Theatre
November 6, 2022
On Saturday, November 12th at 8 pm, ten-time Academy Award-winning masterpiece, The Godfather, will be screened and performed with a 61-piece orchestra in celebration of the iconic film's 50th anniversary, produced by CineConcerts and presented by Massimo Gallotta Productions.