Sacred Heart University Orchestra And Wind Ensemble Present “A Celebration Of Black Composers” Concert

"A Celebration of Black Composers," an afternoon of Classical music to benefit the St. John's Family Center in Bridgeport. In honor of Black History Month, the program includes works by Florence Price, Christopher Ducasse, Joseph Bologne de Saint-Georges and more.

The Sacred Heart University Orchestra and Wind Ensemble includes non-music majors who want to keep music a part of their lives. The orchestra gives several concerts throughout the school year and embarks on an international performance tour every other year. Past performances have taken place in Ireland, Italy and Vienna, Austria.

St. John's Family Center develops and coordinates resources for at-risk and needy families in the Bridgeport community.

TICKETS: $10 general admission. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org. Please note: All audience members will be required to present a photo ID and proof of vaccination or proof of negative Covid test taken within 48 hours prior to the event.