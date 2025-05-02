Review: YUNCHAN LIM STUNS WITH GOLDBERG VARIATIONS at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yunchan Lim’s performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations at Carnegie Hall was a masterclass in both technique and emotional depth, showcasing his extraordinary maturity and artistry for such a young performer. From the moment he began, it was clear that Lim was not just playing the piece; he was telling a story. Through his interpretation, he transformed the Goldberg Variations from a set of intricate variations into a profound narrative of a man’s life, from youth to old age.

The performance had a “story-like” arch, marked by an extraordinary sense of development and transformation. Each variation seemed to encapsulate a different phase of life, with Lim adjusting his playing to reflect the changing emotional landscape. In the earlier variations, there was a sense of youthful exuberance and curiosity. Lim’s fingers flew across the keys with remarkable speed and precision, yet there was a lightness to his touch, an almost playful exuberance that suggested the endless possibilities of youth. As the piece progressed, the tone subtly shifted, with Lim incorporating a sense of introspection and gravity into his playing. By the time he reached the later variations, the music had taken on a deep, reflective quality, as if the performer were meditating on the passage of time, loss, and wisdom.

Photo: Chris Lee

What truly set Lim apart was his ability to combine these moments of emotional depth with breathtaking technical brilliance. The Goldberg Variations is a daunting piece, requiring not just virtuosity but also control and nuance. Lim’s technical prowess was on full display, particularly in the faster variations, where his fingers seemed to glide effortlessly over the keys. Yet, despite the speed and complexity, there was an incredible tenderness in his playing. In the more lyrical moments, such as the beautiful Aria at the start and end, his touch was soft, delicate, and rich with emotion. Even in the most virtuosic sections, where the tempo was blistering, he never sacrificed warmth for speed. Every note felt purposeful, imbued with meaning, and held within a broader emotional context.

Lim’s performance at Carnegie Hall was a stunning testament to his artistry, presenting the Goldberg Variations as a sweeping narrative, rich with emotion, and delivered with a maturity that belied his years. His remarkable balance of technique and tenderness left a lasting impression, making this concert a defining moment in his already impressive career.

Photo: Chris Lee

Reader Reviews