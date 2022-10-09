Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PARK AVENUE CHAMBER SYMPHONY OPENING NIGHT at DIMenna Center

A CLASSICAL JOURNEY WITH MAESTRO DAVID BERNARD AND STELLAR SOLOISTS

Oct. 09, 2022  

While wearing a shirt inside out could earn some curious stares,

attending a classical music concert with the words "Inside Out" in the title could earn some out and out confusion. How can music, or an orchestra producing such music, be "inside out"?

Perhaps curiosity would be enough to encourage ticket sales for the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's "Inside Out" concert on Saturday, October 1. It was! Maestro David Bernard was smiling from ear to ear before the orchestra had played a single note.

So, what does it mean to attend an "Inside Out" concert? It means that most of the audience can sit directly next to a musician during the concert. There were quite a few attendees for whom this was a new experience. In fact, it was a good-sized audience in general. It was obvious from their reactions that they were enjoying it immensely.

Seated on the podium, with an electric keyboard in front of him set up to sound like a harpsichord so he could play continuo, Maestro Bernard took the time for a teachable moment. With audience participation he described the difference between melody and harmony, using a few different examples from Bach keyboard works. Then he and the orchestra began the Classical Journey (the title of the concert) with an Aria from J.S.Bach's Cantata 51 "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen". His soprano soloist was New York City Opera's Ms. Kate Fruchterman. Mr. Christopher Martin, principal trumpet of the New York Philharmonic, performed the trumpet solo. Mr.Martin played the Bach on a trumpet in C-specified in the score-, and made the instrumental sound soar over the orchestra. He handled the required technique (very difficult) with ease and played with great feeling. Although at moments it was difficult to hear Ms. Fruchterman over all the moving parts in this aria, her lovely soprano voice was period authentic and joyous.

Maestro Bernard introduced the Haydn Trumpet Concerto by saying it was one of his all-time favorite pieces. As performed by Mr. Martin and the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, it just became the favorite of many more. Mr. Martin is quite simply the best of the best of musicians on the scene today. It is vastly to the New York Philharmonic's credit that they were able to hire him away from another great orchestra. He has made an enormous difference in the sound of their brass section and the orchestra in general. And Maestro Bernard's coup in having him perform Haydn's delightful concerto for this concert gave the audience a thrill it won't soon forget. The second movement of the concerto was especially perfect. The audience was so completely engaged that applause didn't start until the Maestro's baton came down (he spoke between movements). This pattern occurred throughout the concert.

Mozart would have been proud of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony if he had heard them play his Symphony #38 in D major, known as "Prague". Attacks and releases were clean, the playing was beautiful, exciting, and accurate, and to sit next to a violist, hearing him play his part was an experience not easily forgotten. The embedded audience was truly enthralled throughout the concert. Maestro Bernard opened the floor to questions after the symphony concluded. A wine reception was held following the question and answer period.

This is a very special orchestra led by a highly creative Maestro. The next Inside Out concert, "Nordic Soundscapes" will be Sunday, November 19. There will be, as usual, a Family Inside Out Experience with instrument petting zoo! What is an instrument petting zoo? Come and find out! This is designed for families, children, and caretakers and begins at 2pm. The "Full Experience" concert begins at 5:00pm. All concerts take place at the DiMenna Center, 450 W.37th Street just off 9th Avenue.

There are a number of other concerts throughout the year. See their website for more information chambersymphony.com





October 9, 2022

