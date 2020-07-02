Ramsey Lewis Continues Live Streaming Performances in July

GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis continues his live streaming ticketed solo performances on July 25th. Lewis will provide audiences with an exclusive concert experience streaming on the platform, Stageit. The "Saturday Salon" takes place on the last Saturday of every month and features a 60-minute performance at 1:00 PM Central Time.

Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds from each performance will benefit The Jazz Foundation of America. The JFA is one of the leading non-profit organizations focused on aiding jazz musicians in this international time of need. Every aspect of the music industry has been impacted by COVID-19 and the JFA is focused on providing much needed emergency, health, housing and job assistance to jazz musicians who have lost a large portion of their income due to a lack of live performances.

Ramsey recently said, "Throughout my career people have always been there to help me. Now that I've retired from touring, my wife Jan and I thought since I'm still playing everyday anyway why not share it with my fans and help those in need."



Get Tickets Here:

www.ramseylewis.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You