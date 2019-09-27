Quartet 131 To Make New York Debut At Kaufman Center

The Quartet brings together Lilit Gampel, Violin, Laura Jean Goldberg, Violin, Andy Lin, Viola, and Robert La Rue, Violoncello. These well-established musicians have come together as a string quartet to explore the richness of the chamber repertoire. Their interpretations demonstrate a depth of emotion while illuminating subtleties within technically demanding masterworks.

The Program:

The evening, titled "Night.. not in four movements", was inspired by Dutilleux's "Ainsi la nuit" and Beethoven's string quartet in C# minor, Opus 131. Both works have the unusual structure of seven attacca movements, or movements to be performed without pause in between. Schubert's burnished richness of sound will greet the audience, followed by Bloch's evocative "Night", and then the crystalline, otherworldly textures and sound pictures of 'the Dutilleux. Beethoven's towering Opus 131 stands alone after intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at the Merkin box office, by phone (212) 501-3330, and online at: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/quartet-131-presents-night-not-in-four-movements/.

Violinist Lilit Gampel enjoys a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician, and teacher. She has performed as guest soloist with the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestras, the Boston Symphony, and the Concertgebouw; and has collaborated with the legendary Pierre Fournier, Kiril Kondrashin, and Zubin Mehta, among others. Her recitals have included appearances at the San Francisco Opera House and at Chicago's Symphony Hall. Ms. Gampel has also performed regularly as a member of the Mostly Mozart Festival, American Ballet Theatre, New York Chamber, and Gotham Chamber Opera Orchestras. Lilit Gampel began studying Violin at the age of six. Her mentors included Alice Schoenfeld and Ivan Galamian (The Juilliard School). Awards include first prize in the Coleman Chamber Music and Young Musicians' Foundation competitions, and theJacob Javits Fellowship for graduate work in literature.

Laura Jean Goldberg, violin, is a seasoned chamber musician, solo artist and teacher. A graduate of The Juilliard School, she performed as soloist with the BSO and is a member of the Chamber Music Faculty at The Juilliard School pre-college division. As a founding member of the Cassatt Quartet, Goldberg was a prizewinner at Banff, Coleman, and Fischoff competitions, held residencies at Juilliard, Yale, Tanglewood, Caramoor, and performed internationally. She performs with Random Access Music, a contemporary music group that presents the Queens New Music Festival in LIC and has worked with leading composers of our time including Henri Dutilleux, Roger Sessions, David Diamond, George Crumb, and Julia Wolfe. Goldberg is a guest artist at Belvoir Terrace, a summer camp empowering young women through the arts, and is the founder of ArtsAhimsa Music for Peace, a concert organization and chamber music festival in Lenox where amateur and professional musicians play together in a supportive community setting. She is a board Member of Dvoraknyc.org and ACMP.net. Her teachers have included Charles Castleman, Lewis Kaplan, Nancy Cirillo, Felix Galimir, Robert Mann, and Benjamin Zander.

Taiwanese born violist and erhuist, Andy Lin, is recognized as one of the most promising and the only active performers who specialized in both western and eastern instruments. Praised by The Strad "The great Molto adagio.....elicited some of the night's most sensitive work, especially from Andy Lin on viola." and New York Times "Taiwanese-born violist Andy Lin.....is also a virtuoso on the erhu, and he gave a brilliant performance." Andy is the artistic director and co-founder of the New Asia Chamber Music Society. He has appeared as a soloist with orchestras such as the Busan Metropolitan Traditional Music Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, Grant Park Symphony Orchestra, Incheon Philharmonic, The Juilliard Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony, Orford Academy Orchestra and Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra. (www.andyinviola.com)

Robert La Rue was First Prize Winner of the National Society of Arts and Letters Cello Competition, whose jury chairman was Mstislav Rostropovich. Formerly the cellist of the New England String Quartet, he is a current member of the Alcott Trio and the cello ensemble, VC3. He plays regularly with the Phoenix Chamber Players at Manhattan's Center for Jewish History, and has also been a guest of the Locrian Chamber Players and the Alaria Ensemble. Mr. La Rue has performed as soloist with the Banff Festival Orchestra, the American Symphony Orchestra and orchestras in Seattle, Phoenix and Denver. He has served as visiting faculty at Yale University's Summer Music School in Norfolk, Conn., and has also taught cello at Rutgers University. He has recorded for Arsis Audio and North Branch Records, and is currently completing a disc of works for solo cello by members of the American Composers Alliance. A graduate of Curtis, New England Conservatory, and Juilliard, he also attended Indiana University. His teachers included included David Soyer, Bernard Greenhouse, Janos Starker and Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi. He was born in Washington, D.C. and lives in New York City.





