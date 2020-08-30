Pianist/Composer Lafayette Gilchrist and Percussionist Kevin Pinder Present 'Percussion Discussion 2'

The stream takes place on Monday, August 31 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Acclaimed pianist and composer Lafayette Gilchrist and percussionist Kevin Pinder will present Percussion Discussion 2 on Monday, August 31 at 7 p.m. EDT. The livestream event is the second installment in a new series hosted by An Die Musik Live. Tickets $5. For information and to buy tickets visit https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=8A6408BE-BF5D-69A2-A84E57BE357095D1.



Lafayette Gilchrist's music draws on the span of jazz history from stride to free improvisation, along with inspiration from hip-hop, funk, and Washington D.C.'s unique go-go sound. His work thrives on making surprising connections between styles and influences, boldly veering from piledriver funk to piquant stride, vigorous swing to hip-hop swagger, contemplative abstraction to deep-bottom grooves. Gilchrist's compositions have graced the soundtracks of David Simon's acclaimed series The Wire, The Deuce, and Treme. He has toured extensively with David Murray, performed with singer Cassandra Wilson, trombonist Craig Harris, bassist William Parker and drummer Andrew Cyrille.



His upcoming double-album NOW, set for release on October 2, 2020, addresses life in Baltimore, race relations and police brutality in America and affairs of the heart.

Request Lafayette Gilchrist 'NOW' Born in August 1967 in Washington, D.C., Gilchrist's life as a pianist began at 17 while he was studying economics at University of Maryland, Baltimore. On his way to an English class during his freshman year, he wandered into a recital hall and began pecking out melodies and riffs on a Steinway piano. He subsequently spent many hours teaching himself piano and auditing music theory classes. By the time he graduated, he had started his career as a pianist and composer.



He leads the genre-defying ensembles the New Volcanoes and the Sonic Trip Masters All Stars, and long with bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Eric Kennedy, he's a member of the adventurous collective trio Inside Out. In 2017, Gilchrist was named a Local Legend by Baltimore Magazine, while Baltimore City Paper named Lafayette Gilchrist and the New Volcanoes as "Best Band." In 2018 he was chosen as a Baker Artist Award winner. Gilchrist has performed with Cassandra Wilson, Macy Gray, Oliver Lake, Andrew Cyrille, Orrin Evans, Paul Dunmall, Hamid Drake, William Parker, and many more. Gilchrist's most recent album, 2019's Dark Matter, landed on numerous critics best of the year lists. 2020 will see the release of his double album Now with the Lafayette Gilchrist Trio featuring Herman Burney on bass and Eric Kennedy on drums.

Kevin Pinder has played drums and percussion professionally for over 20 years. He has been collaborating with Lafayette Gilchrist since 2008 as a member of his band. He has also played with other bands and freelance with music producers and many jazz artists. His style encompasses jazz, Latin, world, and funk, as well as dance music. He is a composer, writer, and producer.

