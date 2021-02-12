Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pianist Juan Maria Solare Releases 'Petzold: Two Minuets From The Notebook For Anna Magdalena Bach'

Christian Petzold (1677 - 25 May 1733) was a German composer and organist.

Feb. 12, 2021  

Pianist Juan Maria Solare Releases 'Petzold: Two Minuets From The Notebook For Anna Magdalena Bach'

Petzold's Minuets have been wrongly attributed to Johann Sebastian Bach (because of their inclusion in Bach's Notebook for Anna Magdalena). Ironically, that was one reason for their success. All his other surviving pieces are very seldom performed.

These short two Minuets by Christian Petzold are performed world wide by piano beginners. Therefore, there are scarcely professional recordings of this wonderful music. The current release by Juan María Solare (piano) wants to fill this gap.

In consonance with the spirit of baroque music, the repetitions are not literal, but subtly ornamented.

Christian Petzold (1677 - 25 May 1733) was a German composer and organist. He was active primarily in Dresden, and achieved a high reputation during his lifetime, but his surviving works are few.

Juan María Solare (b. 1966 in Buenos Aires, Argentina) is a pianist and composer. He is active primarily in Bremen (Germany), where he teaches at the Hochschule für Künste and at the University. He is also editor of 4 piano albums for Ricordi (Universal Music) and a fifth for Peters Verlag (Leipzig).

Listen on

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7m1qHBZtyD8cSJXPYLOq1O

YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mw4wyCiHZsjfTuMsaCfrI6ub-h07NX6Nc

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/petzold-two-minuets-from-notebook-for-anna-magdalena/1549584210

"Petzold: Two Minuets from the Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach" is released through the German label Janus Music & Sound.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Dance Captain In Training Hat
Point Me Toward The Stage Mug

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories
Composer Sid Richardson Releases BORNE BY A WIND Photo

Composer Sid Richardson Releases BORNE BY A WIND

Palm Beach Symphony Names Victor Fernandez Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Photo

Palm Beach Symphony Names Victor Fernandez Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year

Emily Yoon Joins ICM Partners Photo

Emily Yoon Joins ICM Partners

The Orchestra Now Releases New CD Piano Protagonists Photo

The Orchestra Now Releases New CD 'Piano Protagonists'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Harbour Theatre Presents THE LADIES FOURSOME
  • Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Paulini, Rob Mills and More Will Lead Australian tour of CHESS THE MUSICAL
  • Short Play Showcase Steps Up To The Stage
  • Perth Theatre Presents FIRST PIANO ON THE MOON