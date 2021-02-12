Pianist Juan Maria Solare Releases 'Petzold: Two Minuets From The Notebook For Anna Magdalena Bach'

Petzold's Minuets have been wrongly attributed to Johann Sebastian Bach (because of their inclusion in Bach's Notebook for Anna Magdalena). Ironically, that was one reason for their success. All his other surviving pieces are very seldom performed.

These short two Minuets by Christian Petzold are performed world wide by piano beginners. Therefore, there are scarcely professional recordings of this wonderful music. The current release by Juan María Solare (piano) wants to fill this gap.

In consonance with the spirit of baroque music, the repetitions are not literal, but subtly ornamented.

Christian Petzold (1677 - 25 May 1733) was a German composer and organist. He was active primarily in Dresden, and achieved a high reputation during his lifetime, but his surviving works are few.

Juan María Solare (b. 1966 in Buenos Aires, Argentina) is a pianist and composer. He is active primarily in Bremen (Germany), where he teaches at the Hochschule für Künste and at the University. He is also editor of 4 piano albums for Ricordi (Universal Music) and a fifth for Peters Verlag (Leipzig).

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7m1qHBZtyD8cSJXPYLOq1O

YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mw4wyCiHZsjfTuMsaCfrI6ub-h07NX6Nc

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/petzold-two-minuets-from-notebook-for-anna-magdalena/1549584210

"Petzold: Two Minuets from the Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach" is released through the German label Janus Music & Sound.