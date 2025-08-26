Pianist Han Chen to be Presented In Williams Schuman Award Concerts At Miller Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The pianist Han Chen will participate in the William Schuman Award Concert at Columbia University's Miller Theatre on Thursday evening, September 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM. This concert celebrates the distinguished composer Tania León, who is the newest recipient of the William Schuman Award of Columbia University School of the Arts.

Mr. Chen will perform the New York Premiere of the Ms. León's In the Field, scored for soprano, string quartet, and piano. Other artists featured include soprano Rachel Doehring Jackson, soprano Sophie Thompson, flutist Claire Chase, pianist Camila Cortina Bello, pianist Orion Weiss, percussionist Ian Rosenbaum, the Bergamot Quartet, and conductor Kyle Dickson. The full program follows:

Tania León

Singsong for flute (2023/25)*

In the Field for soprano, string quartet, and piano (2022)*

Tumbao for piano (2005)

Esencia for string quartet (2009)

A La Par for piano and percussion (1986)

*New York Premiere

General admission starting at $20 and $10 discount tickets for Columbia Students can be purchased on Miller Theatre's event page. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.

A fearless performer with seemingly limitless imagination and possessed with uncanny energy, pianist Han Chen plays scores old and new with rare rigor and insight.