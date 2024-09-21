Pianist Alexis Ffrench to Release New Album On Sony Classical 'CLASSICAL SOUL VOL. 1'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned classical-soul pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench has announced the release of his latest album, Classical Soul Vol. 1, arriving next Friday, September 27, via Sony Classical - pre-order is available now. This much-anticipated project marks Ffrench's first brand new studio recording in two years and promises to be a nostalgic journey through the timeless sounds that have shaped his unique musical DNA.

Drawing inspiration from his late father's cherished record collection, Classical Soul Vol. 1 masterfully blends Ffrench's signature classical sound with his early influences from soul icons, such as Roberta Flack and her unforgettable 'Killing Me Softly,' which won the Grammy for Record of the Year 50 years ago.

The album includes the recent single Soar, an uplifting multi-cultural anthem featuring Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa and Pentaonix' cellist and beatboxer Kevin Olusola, celebrating people coming together at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Watch the accompanying music video here:

Recorded at the legendary Miraval Studios in France, owned by Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard and known for hosting some of the most incredible names in music; the studio served as the perfect environment to create Alexis' deeply personal, nostalgic and reflective album.

Classical Soul Vol. 1 is a continuation of the poignant and avant-garde music that has defined Alexis Ffrench's career, solidifying his status as one of the UK's most distinctive and groundbreaking artists. As the pioneer of the 'Classical Soul' genre, Ffrench has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, with over one billion streams across his catalogue. His previous chart-topping albums, Dreamland and Evolution, have established him as the fastest-growing classical artist worldwide, resonating with a diverse audience that spans generations.

Speaking about the album, Ffrench said; "This album is a reflection of my musical heritage and the soundtrack of my life. It's an ode to the music that has shaped me—not just as an artist, but as a person. I wanted to capture the soul of these influences while infusing them with the classical elements that are so intrinsic to my identity."

Fans and newcomers alike can expect Classical Soul Vol. 1 to be an exploration of the rich tapestry of sounds that have influenced Ffrench throughout his life. With its heartfelt nods to the past and a modern twist, this album is poised to become a landmark in his already illustrious career.

A pioneering superstar of Classical Soul, Alexis's sound refuses to be limited by genre, time period, or by expectations of the kind of musician he should be. Rather than leaning into the narrow, traditional understandings of ‘classical', Alexis instead leans outward, expansive in his perspective, drawing on a mosaic of influences that takes the listener by the hand and leads them on a journey through a world of possibility.

About Alexis Ffrench:

Alexis brings piano to the mainstream. Whether it's performing at the King's Coronation Concert in 2023 to an audience of over 18 million viewers, hosting his Apple Music show after Elton John's Rocket Hour, performing at major music festivals & sold out venues worldwide, hosting nationwide music education masterclasses, or posting covers of today's hits by Central Cee, Billie Eilish and more to an enthusiastic social media audience, Alexis is passionate about music being accessible to all.

TRACKLIST

1. The Way It Was

2. Reverie

3. Interlude #1 (Killing Me Softly With His Song)

4. Chasing Yesterdays

5. Together Without You

6. Interlude #2 (A Change Is Gonna Come)

7. Soar

8. Fireflies

9. Fate

10. Sö

11. Interlude #3 (At Last)

12. Suddenly

13. Everything Changes

14. Interlude #4 (I Say A Little Prayer)

15. Sanctuary

16. Interlude #5 (Ain't No Sunshine)

17. Broken Wings On Crimson Skies

18. Once

19. Returning To You

20. I Say A Little Prayer (Reprise)

21. The Time Of Your Life

Connect with Alexis Ffrench:

Website | Instagram | YouTube | X

