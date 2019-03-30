Patchogue Theatre Presents Its CLASSICAL MUSIC SERIES

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents it Classical Music Series, featuring the Island Symphony Orchestra, Atlantic Wind Symphony, and the Long Island Concert Orchestra. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

ISLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS "A CLASSICAL WORLD"

Sunday, April 7 at 2pm

Tickets $13.50 - $25

The Island Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit, all-volunteer, Long Island-wide orchestra whose talented members have ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s! The orchestra performs at venues across Long Island, including two public concerts at Patchogue Theatre each year, in the Spring and Fall/Winter.

Under the direction of Eric R. Stewart, The Island Symphony Orchestra will present "Fanfare for the Common Man" by Copland, "Hungarian March" by Berlioz, and "Finlandia" by Sibelius. The orchestra is proud to feature the "Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in d minor" with pianist Wayne Weng.

Pianist Wayne Weng's playing has been described as "vibrant and immensely musical," and as having "delicacy amounting to almost reverence...through gossamer touch" (Wiltshire Gazette & Herald). His "ability to modulate the piano's sound...coupled with his great ear easily gave him an edge" (Sioux City Journal) is what earned him first prize at the 2013 Iowa Piano Competition. He was also a prizewinner at the Washington International Competition for Piano, where his performance in the final round "raised the excitement level of the afternoon several notches." (The Washington Post).

As a soloist as well as a collaborator, Wayne Weng has performed around the world, from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. to Bösendorfer Hall at the Mozarthaus in Vienna, among others. As a member of the Phoenix Ensemble, his first commercial recording was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. Wayne Weng's musical interests and skills extend beyond classical music. An avid improviser, he frequently offers music from the American Songbook to the Beatles to Radiohead as encores.

ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY PRESENTS THE MOVIES: THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

Sunday, April 28 at 3pm

Tickets $7- $25

E.T., Jaws, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Wars, Superman. If you know the soundtrack to any of these movies, then you're already familiar with the music of John Williams. Throughout his 40-year artistic partnership with director Steven Spielberg, he has composed the music and served as music director for more than one hundred of Hollywood's most acclaimed and successful films. Under the direction of Conductor Joel M. Levy, Atlantic Wind Symphony's performance of "The Movies" celebrates America's greatest film composer with unforgettable music from several of John Williams' hit films.

Formed in 1968, the Atlantic Wind Symphony is the oldest fully professional concert band on Long Island. The Symphony prides itself on using only Long Island musicians and has performed throughout Long Island, New York City and Westchester County for summer programs at parks as well numerous private country clubs. Our parks performances have included Morgan Park and Eisenhower Park in Nassau County and as far east as Westhampton and Quogue in Suffolk County. The Symphony made its premiere Carnegie Hall performance in March of 1998.

Atlantic Wind Symphony strives to develop a love and appreciation for the concert band as a musical performing medium and to provide concerts, on a not-for-profit basis for the people of Long Island in addition to the members' pursuit of artistic excellence.

?LONG ISLAND CONCERT ORCHESTRA PRESENTS "INTERNATIONAL STARS OF TANGO"

Sunday, May 19 at 3pm

Tickets $25 - $55

"International Stars of Tango" features a trio of internationally renowned soloists: Argentinian bandoneónist JP Jofre, violinist Michael Guttman and conductor/double bassist Enrico Fagone along with the LICO orchestra. The Program features large scale, original orchestral Tangos by Mr. Jofre as well as works by the internationally renowned Astor Piazzolla, father of the modern Tango, in an electrifying synthesis of modern Tango and orchestra.

Argentine composer-bandoneón player J.P. Jofre has been hailed as one of today's leading artists by Lincoln Center and praised by The New York Times for his soulful, artful playing. A recipient of the National Prize of the Arts Grant in Argentina, Mr. Jofre has taken his form of contemporary tango to some of the most important venues in Asia, Europe, America and the Caribbean as soloist and composer. He has recently collaborated with Paquito D' Rivera, Gloria Estefan, Symphony Sillicon Valley, Sacramento Philharmonic, Philippe Quint, Fernando Otero, Westchester Jazz Orchestra, Fred Sturm, Esperanza Spalding, Frost Studio Jazz Band, Borislav Strulev, and Nina Beilina among many others. Mr. Jofre has also received commissions and he has been part of many festivals such as the prestigious Umbria Jazz Festival, Great Performers at Lincoln Center, Seattle Town Hall's Global Rhythms, Belgorod Music Festival, Sudtirol Jazz Festival, Celebrity Series of Boston, American Virtuosi, Bachanalia Taiwan among others. J.P. Jofre's first CD features 11-time Grammy Winner Paquito D' Rivera, who recorded "Primavera," an original composition of Mr. Jofre's. For the World Premier of his Bandoneón Concerto, the Mercury News (R. Scheinin) wrote: "...he is an electrifying composer-bandóneon player

Michael Guttman is a violinist and conductor with an incredible wealth of tone colors, with an exquisitely creamy sound...rich-toned and impassioned..." says The New York Times Guttman is "[a conductor of] innovative style, sophistication and majesty," says Napa Valley Register. He is the founder and music director of the Pietrasanta in Concerto festival in Tuscany, the resident music director of the Symphony Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra in California, the music director of the Crans Montana Classics festival in Switzerland, of the Belgian Chamber Orchestra , of Odessa Classics in Ukraine, and joint music director of Le Printemps du Violon in Paris, France.

Enrico Fagone is a staple performer in the most prestigious festivals worldwide, collaborating with Martha Argerich, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Mischa Maisky, Vadim Repin, Kathia and Marielle Labèque and countless others.?His recording portfolio is vast with appearances on record labels EMI and Warner. He is Music Director of the Long Island Concert Orchestra, Ambassador of the Martha Argerich Presents Project in the world and Artistic Director of the renowned "Concorso Bottesini." Fagone is often invited as a Conductor and soloist all over the world, by numerous orchestras such as?Dallas Symphony, Mendelsshon Chamber Orchestra Youth Strings-England, Napa Valley Simphony, I Cameristi del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Orchestra di Padova e del Veneto, Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, I Musici di Parma, Italian Ensemble-Teatro Bellini of Catania, I Virtuosi Italiani.

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. Ninety-five years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018. PTPA has produced more performances and welcomed more patrons than ever before during its 2018 season. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the revitalization and reopening of Patchogue Theatre's doors since standing abandoned for nearly a decade. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.





