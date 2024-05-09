Treble Choir Of Houston Presents Annual Spring Concert At Trinity Downtown Lutheran Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, presents its annual free Spring Concert on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Downtown Lutheran Church.

This concert celebrates the Treble Choir's accomplishments this academic year, featuring songs from the 2023 – 2024 repertoire. There are also vocal and instrumental solos by members of the Treble Choir. It's the perfect Saturday afternoon musical outing for the entire family.

The Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral was founded by Marianna Parnas-Simpson in 2006 and is an acclaimed ensemble of young women, grades 6-12. It provides outstanding musical training in a nurturing environment. Coming from diverse backgrounds, these young women are united in their pursuit of musical excellence. The Choir's mission is to help each singer realize her full potential as a person and as a musician. Self-esteem, confidence, and leadership skills are cultivated through an environment of love, respect and support.

The Treble Choir of Houston was named the finalist of the 2021 National American Prize Competition in Youth Choir Division. In December 2023, the Treble Choir was a special guest of the Houston Chamber Choir, singing in its four “Feliz Navidad – Christmas At The Villa” concerts.

In 2023, the Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral recorded for commercial release, three choral pieces, “O Salutaris,” “Who can Sail Without the Wind?” and “Stars,” by the Estonian composer, Ēriks Ešenvalds (b. 1977). Together with Ešenvalds' “Mass of the Eternal Flame,” sung by the choir of Christ Church Cathedral, this CD should be released next Fall. “Mass of the Eternal Flame,” was commissioned by Christ Church Cathedral in Houston.

More Information

Taking place Saturday, May 18th at 2 p.m. at Trinity Downtown Lutheran Church (800 Houston Avenue, Houston TX 77007). The spring concert is free and open to the public; donations are welcome.

Ample parking is available at this address, or directly across Washington Avenue at the Upbring School of Discovery and Leadership at 1316 Washington Avenue. There is open seating, first come, first served.

