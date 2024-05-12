Classical Pianist and Composer Bonnie Milne To Release Single 'Stolen Night Sky'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed classical pianist and composer Bonnie Milne released her latest single, "Stolen Night Sky," on May 10th, 2024. The single, composed by Milne in 2023/2024, features guest percussionist Dave Hewitt, a musician from Orillia, Ontario, who has been performing professionally for the past 40 years. Hewitt's playing has been described as tasteful, with deep grooves and dynamic approaches to each piece of music he plays.

"Stolen Night Sky" also features the renowned musicians, cellist Kevin Fox and violinist/fiddler Shane Guse. The piece marks Milne's first attempt at incorporating percussion into her composition, with Hewitt's percussion adding layers of texture and colorful transitions, enhancing the composition's repeating theme. Fox and Guse's contributions add countermelodies and harmony, enriching the overall musical experience.

Recorded by Nixon Boyd, a songwriter, recording engineer, and producer, "Stolen Night Sky" was captured on the beautiful Bosendorfer Piano at the St. Pauls' Centre in Orillia, donated by musician Michael Jones. The video recording of the piece was directed by Anne Douris, an animator, and production designer, and features Hewitt on percussion. The video, shot by local photographer Mathew Waring at the St. Paul's Centre, complements the composition's dark yet illuminating theme.

Bonnie Milne's music has enjoyed over 200K Spotify streams. She had a Top 20 radio airplay single, "New Beginnings," and a #1 UK iTunes single, "Perception." She is an International Singer Songwriter Association Awards nominee. In addition to perfecting her own craft, Bonnie Milne is also passionate about nurturing budding musical experts from all walks of life. As a musical educator and instructor, she leverages her musical expertise to offer comprehensive learning opportunities for students so they can successfully discover their unique capabilities and grow as artists.

"Stolen Night Sky" is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about Bonnie Milne and her music, please visit her at www.facebook.com/bonniemilnemusic

