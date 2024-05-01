Vancouver Symphony Orchestra to Present Vancouver USA Music and Arts Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has revealed its programming for the Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival, scheduled from August 2 - 4 in Vancouver, Washington. GRAMMYⓇ Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey and 2001 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Olga Kern will perform with the orchestra under Maestro Salvador Brotons and Maestro Gerard Schwarz. Presented by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA and the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival, August 2-4, is a celebration of culture, community, and the unbridled joy of experiencing the arts together.

Located in downtown Vancouver, the festival features award winning musicians, as well as visual artists and performers from Vancouver, the region, and around the world. The three-day event consists of multiple stages, juried art shows, pop-up galleries, dance performances, family activities and food vendors. Each day culminates in a symphonic performance by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA in the historic Esther Short Park.

"It is with great joy that the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA offers these outstanding concerts featuring some of the greatest artists in the world," says Dr. Igor Shakhman, VSO's Chief Executive Officer. "Sublime musical performances set against the beautiful backdrop of Washington are a perfect testament to Vancouver's vibrant and thriving arts and music scene," he adds.

On Friday, August 2, Bailey will perform Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33, under Maestro Brotons, the Music Director and Conductor of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA. The VSO will also perform Tchaikovsky's iconic 1812 Overture.

On Saturday, August 3, Maestro Schwarz, a GRAMMYⓇ nominee and Emmy Award winner, will partner with the orchestra and pianist Olga Kern, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition 2001 Gold Medalist, to perform the "Emperor Concerto," Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5. After the intermission, Schwarz and the VSO perform Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 5.



On Sunday, August 4, Schwarz and the orchestra pay tribute to Leonard Bernstein, inspired by the recent biopic Maestro. The program consists of iconic masterworks, including the Suite from West Side Story, as well as Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor 1: Allegro maestoso (Totenfeier). Schwarz knew Bernstein personally, and played under him as co-principal trumpet of the New York Philharmonic.

The first-ever Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival took place in August 2023 and was met with great success and critical acclaim. In addition to the artists performing as part of the VSO USA concerts, the 2023 weekend featured more than 110 visual artists, and over 30 performers. More than 30,000 people attended, contributing an estimated $1M to the local economy.

Presented in partnership with the City of Vancouver, the Festival is made possible by a $600,000 grant awarded to the VSO USA by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust for program expansion, designed to engage performing and visual arts patrons.

"The Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival is a multidisciplinary collaboration and connection success story," says Lorin Schmit Dunlop, Senior Director of Arts, Culture, & Education at the Murdock Trust. "These incredible concerts and arts experiences draw in visitors and residents alike and strengthen our relationships with each other and the broader community. We are thrilled to play a part in bringing this incredible event to Vancouver," she adds.

Full festival details will be announced later in the year. For concert dates, details, and updates, visit the websites for the Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival and Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA.

About the Vancouver USA Arts and Music Festival

The Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival is a celebration of culture, community and the unbridled joy of experiencing the arts together. This free, community-focused event is coming to Vancouver, Washington, August 2-4, 2024, and will feature award-winning musicians, visual artists and performers from Vancouver, the Northwest region and around the world. The festival is presented by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA and City of Vancouver. For more information visit www.vancouverartsandmusicfestival.com.

About Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA

The VSO, now in its 46th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit www.vancouversymphony.org.

