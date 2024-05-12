North/South Chamber Orchestra to Present Free Concert Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction Max Lifchitz will continue its 44th consecutive season of free admission concerts on Saturday afternoon, May 18 performing four recent works by living American Composers.

The event will be held at the intimate and acoustically superior auditorium at St. John's in The Village (224 Waverly Place, New York, NY 10014).

It will start at 2 PM and end around 3:20 PM.

Admission to the concert is free. No registration or tickets required.

The concert will also be livestreamed via YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHvlLK8k7e0

Jose Lezcano - the Cuban-American guitarist - will join the ensemble as soloist in the first performance of his Mojito Concerto. A delightful celebration of Cuban dance genres including the Son, Bolero, and Guaracha, the music affords the soloist ample opportunity for technical display. Described by Fanfare magazine as an "excellent guitarist as well as an imaginative composer," Lezcano has performed throughout South America, China and Europe. His appearance on this program is made possible by a grant from Keene State College.

Written during pandemic isolation, Sheli Nan's Backlash! strives to express what happens when barriers are placed before us and we rise above resisting limits to our creativity. A New York City native now residing in the Bay Area, Nan has toured as harpsichordist throughout Latin America and Europe. Informed by musical traditions, her works are fresh, invigorating, accessible and moving.

David Heuser's music has been hailed as "all-American music at its most dynamic and visceral" and "just the sort of music classical music needs more of." A graduate of the Eastman Shool and Indiana University, Heuser serves as Associate Dean of the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, New York. Each movement of Heuser's recent work Moments reflects on a time of day, drawn from dawn to midnight, including a busy morning and evening rush.

Max Lifchitz is active as composer and performer. His works have been performed throughout the US, Latin America and Europe. His Four Tango Sketches were written to mark the 100th anniversary of Astor Piazzolla's birth.

