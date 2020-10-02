Palm Beach Symphony Opens Nominations For Instrumental Teacher Of The Year

Nominations from the community sought to honor a K-12 instructor.

Band and orchestra teachers are certainly among those striving to create harmony in this unusual school year. Palm Beach Symphony is asking students, parents, colleagues and members of the community for their help to recognize the outstanding 2020 Instrument Teacher of the Year by filling out a brief nomination form before the deadline of November 1 at 5 p.m.

Open to K-12 educators in Palm Beach County with a minimum of three years' experience, the annual award recognizes educators who take an active role in the community as performing arts educators as well as demonstrate an ability to teach and inspire students.

"Last season, Palm Beach Symphony increased the hours of music education it offered in the community by 42% over the prior year including year-long residencies at Palm Beach Elementary and Palm Beach Gardens High School," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David H. McClymont. "The instrumental music teachers in Palm Beach make a lasting and meaningful impact on the lives of their students and this award is always one of the highlights of my year."

The winner will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony in December 2020. In addition to a "Basket of Indulgences" containing gift items and local gift certificates, the honor comes with many educational opportunities with the Symphony, which will be scheduled at a time in accordance with the guidance of local, state and CDC officials. They include coaching sessions by Palm Beach Symphony musicians for spring semester music students, a classroom visit by Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, invitation for a student music ensemble of the winning teacher's choice to perform at a Palm Beach Symphony event and complimentary tickets for the winner's classes to attend a Palm Beach Symphony concert.

Teachers can be nominated for such things as their outstanding instructional technique, ability to nurture talent and capacity for connecting with their students. Submissions that meet all eligibility requirements will be reviewed by a panel of judges that includes musicians, industry professionals and other educators in Palm Beach County.

Complete details and the nomination form are available in the programs tab under music education at palmbeachsymhony.org.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You