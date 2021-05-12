Pacific Symphony's Arts-X-Press Summer Immersion Camp Returns For An In-Person Session This Summer

Pacific Symphony announces two in-person sessions for its in-demand arts-X-press summer arts immersion camp, taking place at Concordia University Irvine.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, the highly successful arts-X-press rebranded to AXP@Home, a collection of virtual artistic experiences meaningfully curated for middle-school students. Since last summer, the arts-X-press team has continued to build its community of artists by virtually convening alumni and students through monthly workshops, each focused on a different arts-X-press value.

Session 1 takes place July 11-16; Session 2 takes place July 18-23. Applications are due May 25, and can be found on our website at https://www.pacificsymphony.org/artsXpress.

"I am excited to announce that, thanks to our strong partnership with Concordia University Irvine, we are planning to hold arts-X-press, our summer arts immersion program for middle school students, in-person this summer," says Alison Levinson, Pacific Symphony's director of arts engagement. "As we reconfigure the program to be in-line with COVID safety protocols, we are also looking forward to the magic of being back together with our arts-X-press community."

Arts-X-press is Pacific Symphony's summer arts immersion program where 7th and 8th graders come together to explore the arts, nourish their sense of self and make lasting friendships. This summer, 100 students will be selected to be part of this diverse community of artists and creative thinkers. At this five-day, residential program, students sleep overnight in the dorms and eat meals in the cafeteria at Concordia University Irvine. Staff and counselors live on campus, leading students in arts workshops in professional arts spaces and activities that teach creativity, expression and collaboration. Students get the opportunity to play music, sing, act, dance and make art in a supportive and non-competitive environment. Arts-X-press is meant to be a haven for self-expression that cultivates each student's individuality and equips them with the courage to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Program Components

Arts Workshops: daily hands-on workshops that encourage students to take risks, immerse themselves in the creative process and expand their understanding of an art form

On-Site Performances: local arts organizations join us on campus for professional performances that take learning into the real world, exposing students to professional artists and behind-the-scenes experiences

Group Activities: a variety of activities that are designed to develop social bonds between middle schoolers of diverse backgrounds, promote respect and appreciation for others and explore each student's creativity

Final Sharing: the culmination of students' time at arts-X-press, which showcases the impressive work that's been produced over the course of the session

Cost: Financial aid is available to all students, based on need. Full tuition for arts-X-press is $800, which covers all program costs including room, board and performance tickets. No accepted student will ever be turned away for financial reasons

Health & Safety

Concordia's established and proven health and safety protocols, along with recommendations from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Camp Association, have and will continue to inform our health and safety protocols for this coming summer. While the Symphony anticipates a more "normal" summer of 2021, this past year has taught us that we must remain flexible and alert to changes in our public health situation. The Symphony will continue to monitor the health situation and keep arts-X-press families informed, as the health and safety of our community is our top priority. Some current health protocols include:

students will have to have a negative PCR test completed 1-3 days before arriving

students will take workshops, eat meals, and live with members in a "pod" of up to 10 students

face coverings, hand-washing and sanitation procedures

Founded by Music Director Carl St.Clair in remembrance of his and wife Susan's son, Cole Carsan St.Clair, the innovative and multidisciplinary arts-X-press program allows students to test the boundaries of their creativity in an overnight summer camp, where no artistic risk is too intimidating to explore. Reflective of how many artistic disciplines influenced his own creative development (not just music), Maestro St.Clair's philosophy is the driving force behind the program. Aligned with his vision for encouraging love of the arts, arts-X-press is designed for students to gain a lifelong connection to the arts and to foster respect for each student's individuality, interests and diverse heritage. You can find more information on Pacific Symphony's arts-X-press program on our website at https://www.pacificsymphony.org/artsXpress.