Pacific Symphony Will Mark the One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd's Death With ALONE TOGETHER

Pacific Symphony commissioned the Emmy Award-winning composer John Christopher Wineglass-along with four California orchestras, Fresno Philharmonic, Monterey Symphony and the San Jose Chamber Orchestra-to write "Alone Together," a piece that addresses the social issues we have all been facing during the pandemic, from not being able to perform together to systemic racial disparities. Pacific Symphony will perform the world premiere online on May 25 at 7 p.m., the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. The program will be available for free streaming on the orchestra's YouTube and Facebook channels from May 25 through June 23.

"Alone Together," which runs approximately nine minutes and features strings and percussion, will be performed again on May 27 as part of the Thursdays @ 7 online series. A joint statement from Wineglass and Fresno Philharmonic conductor Rei Hotoda explains the impetus and intent of the new work:

"'Alone Together' addresses the social issues we are all facing during this pandemic-from not being able to perform together to even the systemic racial disparities given a world stage due to shelter-in-place. Despite all the setbacks of our present limitations, we are moving forward. This work is allowing us to continue our work as performers-to never lose sight of just how important the arts are and have always been. By creating this work, we are providing a way to connect to one another which is so valuable and something most of us probably once took for granted. We may feel alone at this moment but we as four performing arts organizations are coming to move forward together as one."

The popular PacificSymphony+ streaming concerts continue through May. Each week, the Thursdays @ 7 online concert draws an average of over 3,000, which is more than the sold-out capacity of the RenÃ©e and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall! Each week the chat rooms on YouTube and Facebook are buzzing with lively color commentary as listeners share thoughts and impressions.

We appreciate hearing comments from audience members like "I miss Pacific Symphony concerts so much"..."so uplifting during these dreary days-can't wait to hear them all live"...and "thank you for making this amazing content available!"

Because less musicians can fit onstage when socially distanced, Carl St.Clair is curating the PacificSymphony+ series to present repertoire for smaller chamber orchestra ensembles. He's programmed works like Baroque concertos by Bach, wind ensemble pieces by Richard Strauss and Charles Gounod-not the usual fare you'd hear during the formal concert season.

Each performance will be available for free streaming on the Symphony's YouTube and Facebook channels starting at 7 p.m. (PDT) on the performance date and will be available on demand for four weeks.