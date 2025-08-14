Orchestre National De France And Cristian Măcelaru Celebrate Ravel’s 150th Anniversary With New 3-CD Set

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Naïve Classiques will release Ravel Paris 2025 on September 12, 2025, a three-CD boxed set recorded by the Orchestre National de France and Music Director Cristian Măcelaru during a citywide festival in March honoring the 150th anniversary of Maurice Ravel’s birth.

Captured live at Paris’s Philharmonie, the performances feature the Chœur de Radio France under Lionel Sow and encompass nearly three hours of Ravel’s major orchestral works.

Anchored by complete performances of Daphnis et Chloé, Ma Mère l’Oye, and Le Tombeau de Couperin—including two newly orchestrated movements by David Molard Soriano—the set also includes La Valse, Une barque sur l’océan, Pavane pour une infante défunte, Alborada del gracioso, Rapsodie espagnole, and Boléro. “I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate the genius of Maurice Ravel than by capturing his music on these recordings with the ONF,” said Măcelaru. “The musicians have dedicated countless hours to understanding, perfecting, and ultimately performing Ravel’s music in a truly unique way.”

The Orchestre National de France has a long tradition of interpreting Ravel, dating back to its founding in 1934 by Jean Mistler and Désiré-Émile Inghelbrecht. Ravel Paris 2025 pays tribute to this legacy, preserving the ensemble’s distinctive “French” style while reimagining each phrase with contemporary artistry.