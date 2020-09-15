New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill Awarded 2020 Avery Fisher Prize

The virtual 2020 Avery Fisher Prize award ceremony will take place tonight at 6:00 PM EDT.

Today, Anthony McGill, Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, was awarded the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize - given in recognition of musicians who represent the highest level of musical excellence and whose vision and leadership have expanded the reach of classical music.

In place of the traditional celebration held on the Lincoln Center campus, the virtual 2020 Avery Fisher Prize award ceremony will take place tonight at 6:00 PM EDT and will be publicly streamed online here.

As the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize recipient, Mr. McGill receives a monetary award of $100,000. As a one-time-only gift, the Avery Fisher Artist Program is making an additional $30,000 available to be donated in full to a charitable organization of McGill's choice that further supports the Avery Fisher Artist Program's mission. Mr. McGill has designated the Music Advancement Program (MAP) of The Juilliard School as the beneficiary of this donation, with the funds to be earmarked for summer program scholarships, going directly to students and their families.

