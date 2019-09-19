New York Festival Of Song Presents LYRICS BY SHAKESPEARE, At Merkin Hall

This concert is a co-presentation with Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center From NYFOS artistic director/co-founder/pianist/host Steven Blier: "Lyrics by Shakespeare has a double significance for me: it was the first concert we ever did at NYFOS in 1988, and it also marked our debut at Mostly Mozart last summer (with the present cast, in a magical evening). Naomi O'Connell and Matt Boehler are eloquent singing actors, and they formed a deep bond with Kathleen Chalfant, a gentle giant of the American theater. The enduring power of Shakespeare's poetry has taken us all to the heights-singers, pianist, actress, as well as our international roster of composers. We knew we had to get the team back together to share it with our Merkin Hall audience, and are reconvening with great joy (and a few new songs too)."

Left to Right: Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Matt Boehler, Kathleen Chalfant NEW YORK FESTIVAL OF SONG-the "engaging, ever-curious series" (The New York Times)-revisits the very first program it ever presented: Lyrics By Shakespeare. This highly popular program, which explores the Bard's influence on music over the centuries, returned last August in a sold-out performance presented by Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival.



The 75-minute evening illuminates Shakespeare's classic poetry with musical settings by Berlioz, Dankworth, Kabalevsky, Poulenc, Sondheim, and others.



NYFOS brings back two singers who are not only refined vocalists, but also superb actors: mezzo-soprano Naomi Louisa O'Connell and bass Matt Boehler. Both are blessed with a theatrical imagination, and their chemistry with the great actress Kathleen Chalfant and pianist Steven Blier is magical.





NYFOS: LYRICS BY SHAKESPEARE



THE PROGRAM (subject to change)

If music be the food of love

John Dankworth: If music be the food of love

Who is Sylvia?

Dick Hyman: Who is Sylvia?



Ralph Vaughn Williams: Orpheus with his lute

Gerald Finzi: It was a lover and his lass

Roger Quilter: Blow, blow, thou winter wind



Francis Poulenc: Fancy

Queen Gertrude's monologue

Hector Berlioz: La mort d'Ophélie



Shakespeare Sonnet "O, that you were yourself..."

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Shakespeare Sonnet #13

Shakespeare Sonnet "Cupid laid by his brand..."

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Shakespeare Sonnet #153

Shakespeare Sonnet "Music to hear..."

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Shakespeare Sonnet #8



Richard Strauss: Ophelia-Lieder

Interleaved with

Johannes Brahms: Ophelia's Songs



Sigh No More, Ladies

Virgil Thomson: Sigh no more, ladies

Stephen Sondheim: Fear no more

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day

John Dankworth: Shall I compare thee to a summer's day

John Dankworth: Dunsinane Blues

www.nyfos.org







Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You