NY Philharmonic Announced Very Young Composers For Concerts In The Parks

Four works by New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers will be performed at this summer's free Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, for the second consecutive year.

Conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, the Orchestra will perform 12-year-old Nilomi Weerakkody's Soundscape for Orchestra and 12-year-old Mack Scocca-Ho's Ociantrose in Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx (June 11); the Great Lawn in Central Park, Manhattan (June 12); Cunningham Park, Queens (June 13); and Prospect Park, Brooklyn (June 14). The program also includes Rossini's La gazza ladra Overture, Copland's Hoe-Down from Rodeo, and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.

The New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion will premiere new works by 17-year-old Danielle Gardner and 13-year-old Tristan Hu at the Free Indoor Concert in Staten Island (June 16) at the St. George Theatre.

For more information, visit nyphil.org/parks.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You