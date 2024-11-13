NY Phil Reveals Recipients of The Marie-Josée Kravis Prize for New Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marie-Josée Kravis Prize for New Music at the New York Philharmonic — which recognizes extraordinary artistic endeavors in the field of new music — has been awarded to American composers David Lang and Missy Mazzoli. One of the world’s largest new-music prizes, the Kravis Prize includes $200,000 and a commission for a work that the New York Philharmonic will premiere. Lang’s new work will be premiered in the 2025–26 season, and Mazzoli’s will be premiered in 2026–27.

Additionally, the NY Phil has named Kate Soper the Kravis Emerging Composer, an honor bestowed as part of The Marie-Josée Kravis Prize for New Music. Soper receives a $50,000 stipend, including a commission to compose a work that the Philharmonic will premiere in May 2025.

Funding for both honors comes from a $10 million gift to the New York Philharmonic in 2009 by Henry R. Kravis in honor of his wife, Marie-Josée, for whom the Prize is named.

“The 2024 recipients of the Prize and the Emerging Composer are remarkable for the collective range they represent,” said Marie-Josée Kravis. “Each composer’s unique voice and approach to composition will tap into the potential of the New York Philharmonic in distinctive and unexpected ways. Their selection fulfills our hopes in creating these honors: to establish a platform for vibrant works that will catalyze excitement around new music. I look forward to hearing Kate Soper perform in her new work this spring, and to discovering what David Lang and Missy Mazzoli devise when their compositions are premiered in the coming seasons.”

