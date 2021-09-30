NJSO Presents PETER AND THE WOLF In Free Virtual Family Concert

Audiences of all ages can enjoy Peter and the Wolf in a special New Jersey Symphony Orchestra virtual performance premiering October 6. This presentation pairs orchestral performance with narration and animation depicting the adventures of a mischievous boy and a hapless wolf.

The free family-friendly concert premieres October 6 at 7:30 pm at njsymphony.org and on the NJSO's YouTube channel. The performance will be available in both English and Spanish, with narration by Tiana Camacho. José Luis Domínguez conducts.

In Prokofiev's 1936 orchestral fairytale, instruments portray the duck, bird, cat, wolf, hunters, Peter and his Grandfather.

7 Wonders Cinema produced and edited the virtual concert. This program features concert footage of the NJSO recorded on stage at NJPAC in Newark, along with animation following each of the characters in the story.

Longtime NJSO audio engineer and multiple Grammy Award winner Tim Martyn recorded and mixed the audio for the concert.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org.