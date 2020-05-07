Music Never Sleeps Dresden Music Festival Announces 24-Hour Livestream

The Dresden Music Festival turns the internet into a concert hall this month. Cellist Jan Vogler, Artistic Director of the Festival, invites audiences in Dresden and all over the world to join him and co-host singer Ute Lemper on May 16 beginning at 12:00PM New York / 5:00PM London / 6 pm Dresden for Music Never Sleeps DMF, a 24-Hour Livestream Festival.



The event will feature over 50 artists including some of the most important classical, jazz and world music stars.



The online festival is presented in collaboration with Jan Vogler's initiative Music Never Sleeps NYC which took place from March 27 - 28, 2020. Vogler brought together artists from around New York for a 24-hour Livestream Marathon benefiting organizations supporting artists affected by Covid-19.



The success of Music Never Sleeps NYC has resulted in a special radio series "Where the Music Never Sleeps with Jan Vogler" to be aired on New York's classical music station WQXR 105.9 FM and WQXR.org. It will debut on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:00PM EDT and air every Saturday thereafter during the month of May. The series will feature recordings made in homes and apartments of some of New York's most well-known artists as well as rising stars including pianist Emanuel Ax, cellist Zlatomir Fung, composer Nico Muhly, quartet Sandbox Percussion, and Time for Three. The debut episode will feature performances by violinist Gil Shaham; Eric and Colin Jacobsen, founders of The Knights; pianist Tiffany Poon; folk singer Aoife O'Donovan, and more.



The Music Never Sleeps Dresden Music Festival edition will feature more than 50 artists including many who have been associated with the festival for many years. The Livestream Festival will be co-hosted by Jan Vogler and Ute Lemper and carry the unique festival atmosphere to living rooms across the globe.



Jan Vogler stated, "In times of crisis like these it is crucial that we think of our audience, our artists and our partners like the City of Dresden, the Free State of Saxony as well as our sponsors and celebrate the 2020 Dresden Music Festival intensely - at least for 24 hours."



Artists participating and performing from their homes and rehearsal spaces will include many of the leading classical, jazz and world music stars. The following are those confirmed as of now:



Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Avi Avital, Ian Bostridge & Saskia Giorgini, Santiago Cañón-Valenci, Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon, Jamie Cullum, José Cura, Lise de la Salle, Pape Diouf, Tan Dun, James Ehnes, Asya Fateyava & Stepan Simonian, Zlatomir Fung, Duo Thomas Gansch & Georg Breinschmid, Boris Giltburg, Martin Grubinger, Eldbjorg Hemsing & Sveinung Bjelland, Robin Johanssen, Simone Kermes & Gianluca Geremia, Omer Klein, Anastasia Kobekina, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Nils Landgren & Thomas Steinfeld, Ute Lemper, Anneleen Lenaerts, Fabio Luisi, Mischa Maisky, China Moses, New York Gypsy All-Stars, Aoife O'Donavan, Tamasz Palfalvi, Francesco Piemontesi, Kimmo Pohjonen, Erika Pluhar, Tiffany Poon, Julian Pregardien, Jarko Riihimäki, Valer Sabadus, Xavier Sabata & Dani Espasa, Gil Shaham, Martin Stadtfeld, Mark Steinberg, The Knights, Francesco Tristano, Lars Vogt, Rufus Wainwright and Omer Meir Wellber.



Additionally, the Dresden Festival Orchestra under the baton of Ivor Bolton and the Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre under Valery Gergiev will appear in the stream with programs from previous years.



The stream will be broadcast on the Dresden Music Festival's website, Youtube and Facebook channels, along with the channels of Music Never Sleeps NYC. The latest updates regarding the program can be found on the festival's website and social media channels.



The 43rd Dresden Music Festival was scheduled for May 12 to June 12, 2020, and was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Tickets already purchased can now be converted into vouchers, donated to benefit the Music Festival or refunded. For further information, please visit www.musikfestspiele.com.





