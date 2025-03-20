Michael Stephen Brown to be Presented By Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The concert will take place on Saturday evening, April 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM.
Pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown will be joined by cellist Nicholas Canellakis and violinist Danbi Um for a trio recital presented by the People's Symphony Concerts and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Saturday evening, April 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM, at New York's High School of Fashion Industries. Part of the Mann Series of the People's Symphony Concert, this concert will works by Beethoven, Ravel, and Schuman. The full program follows:
Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 2 in g minor, Op. 5, No. 2
Ravel Sonata for Violin and Cello
~ Intermission~
Schumann Piano Trio No. 1 in d minor, Op. 63
The concert is available to stream for $20 on Vimeo & YouTube April 7 to 12. To reserve for streaming and purchase please visit People's Symphony Concerts' event page. For more information, please visit Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's website, pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown's website, violinist Danbi Um's website, and cellist Nicholas Canellakis's website.
