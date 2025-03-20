Michael Stephen Brown to be Presented By Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown will be joined by cellist Nicholas Canellakis and violinist Danbi Um for a trio recital presented by the People's Symphony Concerts and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Saturday evening, April 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM, at New York's High School of Fashion Industries. Part of the Mann Series of the People's Symphony Concert, this concert will works by Beethoven, Ravel, and Schuman. The full program follows:

Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 2 in g minor, Op. 5, No. 2

Ravel Sonata for Violin and Cello

~ Intermission~

Schumann Piano Trio No. 1 in d minor, Op. 63

Comments