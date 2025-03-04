Michael Stephen Brown & Kristin Lee to be Presented By Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown will be joined by fellow Avery Fischer Career Grant winner violinist Kristin Lee for a duo recital presented by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Thursday evening, March 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm at the Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, Chamber Music Society.

This concert, part of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's celebrated Art of the Recital series, will feature the two musicians presenting a program centered on modern and contemporary works. The full program follows:

Fritz Kreisler Praeludium and Allegro for Violin and Piano

Charles Ives Sonata No. 4 for Violin and Piano, "Children's Day at the Camp Meeting"

Ernest Bloch Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano, "Poème Mystique"

John Adams Road Movies for Violin and Piano

Amy Beach Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23

Igor Frolov Concert Fantasy on Themes from Gershwin's Porgy and Bess

for Violin and Piano, Op. 19

Tickets for this event had been sold out; please contact the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's box office at 212-875-5788 for any questions regarding ticketing. For more information, please visit the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's website, pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown's website, and violinist Kristin Lee's website.

