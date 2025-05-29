League of American Orchestras Reveals Essentials of Orchestra Management Program Participants

Thirty-five orchestra and arts professionals will participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program. The ten-day program, running from July 22-July 31, 2025, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard’s campus at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
“For 25 years, Essentials of Orchestra Management has been a pathway to success in the orchestra field, with so many leaders in our industry having participated in this cherished program,” said League of American Orchestras’ President and CEO Simon Woods. “Having ten intensive days to focus solely on orchestras is such a rare and valuable opportunity—it's inspiring to have this time together to hear from experts, discuss the state of the field, and envision the future.”
America’s flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, more than 600 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 25th year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow’s leaders, providing them with the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.
Topics will include artistic planning and leadership; development, finance, and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education and community engagement; human resources and organizational culture; leadership and governance; advocacy, marketing, and communications; orchestra operations; negotiations; and orchestras’ future. The program also includes two Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center concerts and a tour of David Geffen Hall, as well as peer discussions, mentoring opportunities, and social events.
This year’s program is taught and directed by a faculty comprised of expert leaders of the orchestra field and beyond, including:
Faculty Leadership:
- Scott Faulkner (Faculty Director), Principal Bassist, Reno Philharmonic and Reno Chamber Orchestra; Former Executive Director, Reno Chamber Orchestra; Director, League Alumni Network
- Laura Reynolds, Vice President, Impact and Innovation, San Diego Symphony
- John McCann, Founder and President, Partners in Performance
League Leadership:
- Simon Woods, President and CEO
- Caen Thomason-Redus, Vice President, Inclusion and Learning
- David Styers, Director, Learning and Leadership Programs
Juilliard Leadership:
- John-Morgan Bush, Dean of Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School
- Alex Jackson, Special Projects Coordinator, The Juilliard School
Guest Faculty:
- Lisa Brown Alexander, CEO, LBA Holdings & Founder, Nonprofit HR
- Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
- Michelle Miller Burns, President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- Vince Ford, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Curtis Institute of Music
- Doug Hagerman, Immediate Past Board Chair, League of American Orchestras
- Christopher Harrington, President and CEO, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
- Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor, Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra
- Ann SunHyung Kim, Director, KD SCHMID
- Alex Laing, President and Artistic Director, Gateways Music Festival
- Christina Littlejohn, Executive Director, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
- Katie McGuinness, Chief Artistic Officer, Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- Anwar Nasir, Executive Director, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- Heather Noonan, Vice President of Advocacy, League of American Orchestras
- Jessica Phillips, Musician, Metropolitan Opera
- Faith Raiguel, Former CFO, LA Opera; Board Member: Ojai Music Festival, Silk Road
- Paul Scarbrough, Principal, Akustiks, LLC
- Jessica Schmidt, Principal Consultant, Orchestrate Inclusion
- Alexa Smith, Associate Artistic Director, The Public Theater
- Matías Tarnopolsky, President and CEO, New York Philharmonic
- Bill Thomas, David Geffen Hall Project Executive, New York Philharmonic
- Michelle Zwi, Director of Orchestra Operations and Touring, Philadelphia Orchestra
The 2025 Essentials of Orchestra Management cohort is comprised of professionals working at American and Canadian orchestras, conservatories, and arts organizations, as well as career-changers interested in exploring orchestra management positions.
Participants include:
- Jeremiah Adriano, Director of Artistic Planning, New York Youth Symphony
- David Afdahl, Donor Stewardship Manager, Minnesota Orchestra
- Elizabeth Alvarado, Executive Director, Boulder Symphony
- Christopher Anderson, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Richmond Symphony
- Sydney Apel, Assistant Orchestra Personnel Manager, San Francisco Symphony
- Ellen Armour, Director of Marketing & Development, Fresno Philharmonic Association
- Derek Beckvold, Managing Director, Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO)
- Dwayne Burrell, Associate Orchestra Conductor, Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles
- Susan W. Caminez, Executive Director, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera
- Will Crockett, Associate Director of Marketing, San Francisco Symphony
- Bao Dinh, Faculty Assistant, New York University School of Law
- Juan Antonio Gallastegui Roca, Executive Director, Bremerton Symphony Association
- Laura Goodall, Senior Manager of Annual Giving, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
- Glyne A. Griffith II, Vice President of EDI & Social Impact, Dallas Symphony Association
- Lydia Grimenstein, Senior Manager of Donor Engagement, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Dan Howard, Executive Director, Newport Symphony Orchestra
- Eric Huber, Principal Timpanist, New Bedford Symphony Orchestra; Senior Director, Education & Professional Services, The Predictive Index
- Jessica Ishmael, President & CEO, Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra
- Ella Kim, Marketing Manager, Yakima Symphony Orchestra; Ensemble Leader and Teaching Artist, Yakima Music en Acción
- Young Kim, Major & Planned Gifts Associate, Minneapolis Institute of Art
- Maria Kusior, Digital Media Specialist, San Diego Symphony
- Kyle A. Lamb, Learning Programs Manager, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
- Cassidy Lester, Executive Director, Symphony of the Mountains
- D'Anté McNeal, Special Projects Coordinator, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
- Daniel Meyers, Executive Director, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras
- Vanessa Neri, Senior Manager of Learning Programs, Seattle Symphony
- Brandon Norton, Director of Operations, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra
- Ellen O'Neill, Operations and Personnel Manager, The Juilliard School
- Tai Oney, Manager, Inclusion & Learning, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
- Chris Petre-Baumer, Director of Marketing and Creative, Handel and Haydn Society (H+H)
- Gail Ridenour, Executive Director, Bellingham Symphony Orchestra
- Adrienne Stratton, Patron Services Manager, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- Trevor Thompson, Executive Director, Durham Symphony Orchestra
- Kristian Vasquez, Development and Marketing Manager, Mid-Texas Symphony
- Christopher Young, Executive Director, Kamloops Symphony Orchestra & KSO Music School
