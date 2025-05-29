League of American Orchestras Reveals Essentials of Orchestra Management Program Participants

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirty-five orchestra and arts professionals will participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program. The ten-day program, running from July 22-July 31, 2025, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard’s campus at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

“For 25 years, Essentials of Orchestra Management has been a pathway to success in the orchestra field, with so many leaders in our industry having participated in this cherished program,” said League of American Orchestras’ President and CEO Simon Woods. “Having ten intensive days to focus solely on orchestras is such a rare and valuable opportunity—it's inspiring to have this time together to hear from experts, discuss the state of the field, and envision the future.”

America’s flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, more than 600 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 25th year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow’s leaders, providing them with the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.

Topics will include artistic planning and leadership; development, finance, and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education and community engagement; human resources and organizational culture; leadership and governance; advocacy, marketing, and communications; orchestra operations; negotiations; and orchestras’ future. The program also includes two Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center concerts and a tour of David Geffen Hall, as well as peer discussions, mentoring opportunities, and social events.

This year’s program is taught and directed by a faculty comprised of expert leaders of the orchestra field and beyond, including:

Faculty Leadership:

Scott Faulkner (Faculty Director), Principal Bassist, Reno Philharmonic and Reno Chamber Orchestra; Former Executive Director, Reno Chamber Orchestra; Director, League Alumni Network

Laura Reynolds, Vice President, Impact and Innovation, San Diego Symphony

John McCann, Founder and President, Partners in Performance

League Leadership:

Simon Woods, President and CEO

Caen Thomason-Redus, Vice President, Inclusion and Learning

David Styers, Director, Learning and Leadership Programs

Juilliard Leadership:

John-Morgan Bush, Dean of Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School

Alex Jackson, Special Projects Coordinator, The Juilliard School

Guest Faculty:

Lisa Brown Alexander, CEO, LBA Holdings & Founder, Nonprofit HR

Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Michelle Miller Burns, President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Vince Ford, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Curtis Institute of Music

Doug Hagerman, Immediate Past Board Chair, League of American Orchestras

Christopher Harrington, President and CEO, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor, Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra

Ann SunHyung Kim, Director, KD SCHMID

Alex Laing, President and Artistic Director, Gateways Music Festival

Christina Littlejohn, Executive Director, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

Katie McGuinness, Chief Artistic Officer, Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Anwar Nasir, Executive Director, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Heather Noonan, Vice President of Advocacy, League of American Orchestras

Jessica Phillips, Musician, Metropolitan Opera

Faith Raiguel, Former CFO, LA Opera; Board Member: Ojai Music Festival, Silk Road

Paul Scarbrough, Principal, Akustiks, LLC

Jessica Schmidt, Principal Consultant, Orchestrate Inclusion

Alexa Smith, Associate Artistic Director, The Public Theater

Matías Tarnopolsky, President and CEO, New York Philharmonic

Bill Thomas, David Geffen Hall Project Executive, New York Philharmonic

Michelle Zwi, Director of Orchestra Operations and Touring, Philadelphia Orchestra

The 2025 Essentials of Orchestra Management cohort is comprised of professionals working at American and Canadian orchestras, conservatories, and arts organizations, as well as career-changers interested in exploring orchestra management positions.

Participants include:

Jeremiah Adriano, Director of Artistic Planning, New York Youth Symphony

David Afdahl, Donor Stewardship Manager, Minnesota Orchestra

Elizabeth Alvarado, Executive Director, Boulder Symphony

Christopher Anderson, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Richmond Symphony

Sydney Apel, Assistant Orchestra Personnel Manager, San Francisco Symphony

Ellen Armour, Director of Marketing & Development, Fresno Philharmonic Association

Derek Beckvold, Managing Director, Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO)

Dwayne Burrell, Associate Orchestra Conductor, Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles

Susan W. Caminez, Executive Director, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera

Will Crockett, Associate Director of Marketing, San Francisco Symphony

Bao Dinh, Faculty Assistant, New York University School of Law

Juan Antonio Gallastegui Roca, Executive Director, Bremerton Symphony Association

Laura Goodall, Senior Manager of Annual Giving, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Glyne A. Griffith II, Vice President of EDI & Social Impact, Dallas Symphony Association

Lydia Grimenstein, Senior Manager of Donor Engagement, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Dan Howard, Executive Director, Newport Symphony Orchestra

Eric Huber, Principal Timpanist, New Bedford Symphony Orchestra; Senior Director, Education & Professional Services, The Predictive Index

Jessica Ishmael, President & CEO, Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra

Ella Kim, Marketing Manager, Yakima Symphony Orchestra; Ensemble Leader and Teaching Artist, Yakima Music en Acción

Young Kim, Major & Planned Gifts Associate, Minneapolis Institute of Art

Maria Kusior, Digital Media Specialist, San Diego Symphony

Kyle A. Lamb, Learning Programs Manager, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Cassidy Lester, Executive Director, Symphony of the Mountains

D'Anté McNeal, Special Projects Coordinator, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Daniel Meyers, Executive Director, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras

Vanessa Neri, Senior Manager of Learning Programs, Seattle Symphony

Brandon Norton, Director of Operations, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra

Ellen O'Neill, Operations and Personnel Manager, The Juilliard School

Tai Oney, Manager, Inclusion & Learning, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Chris Petre-Baumer, Director of Marketing and Creative, Handel and Haydn Society (H+H)

Gail Ridenour, Executive Director, Bellingham Symphony Orchestra

Adrienne Stratton, Patron Services Manager, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Trevor Thompson, Executive Director, Durham Symphony Orchestra

Kristian Vasquez, Development and Marketing Manager, Mid-Texas Symphony

Christopher Young, Executive Director, Kamloops Symphony Orchestra & KSO Music School

