Las Vegas Philharmonic Names Interim Director

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Alice Sauro to Interim Executive Director, effective February 1, 2022. Sauro brings decades of expertise in orchestra operations and artistic administration. She most recently served as Executive Director of the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera (SPO) for seven years. Under her leadership and commitment, the organization evolved to a model of community trust and financial stability and sustainability. Sauro will serve as Senior Advisor for the SPO, providing guidance and counsel on administrative and artistic issues.

Her career spans 29 years as a violinist and subsequently as an orchestra manager with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) prior to her tenure in Sacramento. A Juilliard-trained violinist, her career was cut short by injury, which created the opportunity for her to enter arts management, beginning with the position of Musical Director for the Nederlander-operated Fisher Theatre in Detroit. In 2007, Sauro was recruited by the DSO to the operations team and eventually as Executive Assistant to DSO Music Director, Leonard Slatkin.

Sauro shares, "I am excited to have this opportunity to make a difference in my new community. Having lived in Las Vegas for the past two years, I have seen first-hand a vibrant society with so much live music, including this incredible professional orchestra, and I look forward to deepening our connection together through music, culture and education."

"We are fortunate to have an opportunity to work with Alice Sauro, an industry professional with an impeccable reputation in orchestra administration, artistic collaboration and strategic planning." Board Trustee Jeri Crawford adds, "Her credentials and demonstrated record of success are well-suited to serve this organization today and Alice will be an integral asset as we continue our mission in the months and years ahead."

The appointment follows the termination of Anne Berquist after the Board of Trustees' vote to part ways, based on her performance in the role. The Las Vegas Philharmonic, a resident company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, presents its next live performance on Saturday, February 12, featuring Beethoven's 4th and 5th symphonies along with a rhythmic, dance-like work entitled Strum by living composer Jessie Montgomery.

The orchestra continues its season-long celebration of all nine Beethoven Symphonies; performances include March 19 featuring Beethoven and Gabriela Lena Frank and April 16 with Beethoven and Anna Clyne. The May 7, 2022 season finale includes a world premiere of a newly-commissioned piece by Grammy-award winning composer Juan Pablo Contreras and Beethoven's iconic 9th Symphony featuring vocalists and chorus. Artist in Residence Joshua Roman will return and perform April 7 in an intimate spotlight concert celebrating the cello. Tickets and information for all performances at www.lvphil.org.