Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Joins Lancaster International Piano Festival for Historic Collaboration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will partner for the first time with the Lancaster International Piano & Chamber Music Festival in a full-orchestra concert event set for Saturday, July 26 at 3:00 PM at the Barshinger Center for Musical Arts at Franklin & Marshall College. A pre-concert talk will begin at 2:00 PM.

This landmark performance will feature two acclaimed pianists—Xun Pan, co-founder of LIPF and an internationally celebrated Steinway Artist, and Alexander Kobrin, a Van Cliburn Gold Medalist known for his electrifying artistry. Together with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, they will present an unforgettable afternoon of piano mastery.

Program:

– Brahms – Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor

– Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor

Xun Pan has performed in major venues around the globe, including Carnegie Hall and Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts. He serves as Co-Artistic Director of the Lancaster International Piano Festival and Director of Keyboard Studies at Millersville University.

Alexander Kobrin, praised by the BBC as the “Van Cliburn of today,” has appeared with top orchestras worldwide and currently teaches at the Eastman School of Music. His performances are lauded for technical brilliance and expressive depth.