Jakub Hrusa To Conduct with Alisa Weilerstein as Soloist

Jakub Hrusa will return to the New York Philharmonic to conduct Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 with Alisa Weilerstein as soloist; Borodin's Symphony No. 2; and Dvorak's Symphony No. 6, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m.; and Saturday, November 23 at 8:00 p.m.

President of The Dvorak Society, Czech conductor Jakub Hrusa led works by Dvorak in his 2017 Philharmonic debut. The New York Times wrote of that performance: "With his sweeping arm gestures and choreographic swiveling, Mr. Hrusa is a very animated conductor. His approach worked, judging by the plush, enveloping sounds and impressive execution he drew from the Philharmonic players in an auspicious debut." Alisa Weilerstein performed Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 in her New York Philharmonic debut, at the Concerts in the Parks in 2002. The New York Times called it a "thoughtfully paced performance. Ms. Weilerstein's sound ... can be both lush and cutting as the need arises. She has a good ear for coloration and a technique that is solid enough to make the brisk writing in the finale sound easy, but not so showy as to call attention to itself."

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on Friday, November 22 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Single tickets start at $32 (ticket prices subject to change). A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert Friday, November 22 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You