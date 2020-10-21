Hong Kong Philharmonic Reviews Virus Safety Measures After Musician Tests Positive

A clarinettist tested positive for the virus last week, and more than 90 members of the orchestra were forced to quarantine as a result.

The South China Morning Post has reported that the Hong Kong Philharmonic is reviewing its coronavirus safety measures after one of its clarinettists tested positive last week.

Read the full story HERE.

The musician being infected with COVID-19 resulted in a mass quarantine of 90 musicians who had come into close contact with him.

One musician with the orchestra stated:

"We could've started with smaller pieces; that would reduce a lot of the risk...Instead they made us play this huge piece that involves everybody from the orchestra. They even hired subs from outside who ... are here in quarantine as well. It's just very inconsiderate."

A statement released on the Philharmonic's website read:

The CHP has confirmed that a player of the HK Phil has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to hospital for further treatment under isolation, and is now in stable condition. Arrangements have been made with the CHP to send other concerned orchestral members to stay at the quarantine centres, and backstage staff of the HK Phil to undergo testing.

The HK Phil offices are temporarily closed and have been disinfected.

As a safety measure, HK Phil performances on 16, 17, 23 and 24 October have been cancelled. Refund arrangements will be announced next week.

The HK Phil always puts the health and well-being of its audience, guest artists, musicians and staff members as a top priority. We are sorry to inform you about this news and look forward to welcoming back our audiences when the situation permits.

The management thanks the musicians and staff for their cooperation and support to face this situation together.

Check out the full story HERE.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You