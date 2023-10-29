Global Superstar Cellist Hauser Releases First-Ever Holiday Album Christmas

International superstar cellist Hauser celebrates the Christmas season with the release of his debut holiday album Christmas, out now via Sony Music Masterworks. Available everywhere now, the exceptional album showcases Hauser's inimitable cello artistry as he breathes new life into 14 of the world's most beloved Christmas melodies, thoughtfully arranged for orchestra and choir. Echoing the magic of the holidays, Christmas captures the intimate warmth and friendly spirit of the holiday season, bringing forth the romance and the joys of holidays.

Known for arresting visuals that showcase his inimitable performance style, Hauser is set to deliver a cinematic companion to his first-ever holiday album. Making its debut today is the first installment in an eventual forty-minute Christmas movie featuring Hauser performing his Christmas renditions. Entitled Christmas Part I, the video features Hauser performing album tracks “O Holy Night,” “The Christmas Song,” “Silent Night” and “Angels We Have Heard on High” in his native Croatia, providing a storybook setting perfect for his gorgeous takes on the season's favorite melodies – watch here.

Today's album arrives on the heels of a huge touring announcement from Hauser, who revealed earlier this week that he will embark on his first-ever solo U.S. tour. Kicking off Friday, May 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, the tour will stop at New York's Carnegie Hall (June 6), Chicago's Ravinia Festival (June 14), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (June 15) and Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre (June 27), to name a few. Tickets for Hauser's 2024 U.S. tour will be available to the general public today, Friday, October 27 at 12pm local time. Please visit the link below for ticketing information.

Available everywhere now, Christmas features a delightful selection of holiday perennials, including eight timeless seasonal carols: “Silent Night,” “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful),” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “The First Noël,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “O Holy Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and “Carol of the Bells” (based on an old Ukrainian song); four holiday classics from The Great American Songbook: “White Christmas,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “I'll Be Home for Christmas” and two personal favorites close to Hauser's heart: “Laudate Dominum” and “Amazing Grace.” The captivating video for album lead single “Amazing Grace” was filmed at the prestigious French Pavilion in his homeland of Croatia. Hauser's mesmerizing performance in this exceptional setting adds a unique layer of charm to the song, demonstrating his virtuosity as a cellist.

In the words of Hauser himself, “Instrumental music is something everyone, everywhere can understand equally.A big advantage of playing an instrument like the cello is that people everywhere can enjoy these songs in a totally new dimension. People can enjoy it in the background, even if they're not focused on listening. It's perfect for opening presents, preparing dinner, decorating the tree, whatever. I wanted this album to be a pleasant listening experience, however you want to enjoy it.”

Each musical gem on Christmas is enveloped in sumptuous new arrangements that showcase Hauser's artistry, harmoniously blending the magic of a full orchestra and chorus. As Hauser shares, “I wanted everything to sound like classical music. Even those pop songs now sound so gorgeous in this instrumentation, with a huge orchestra.They really sound like classical masterpieces. I think people will be surprised to hear their favorite Christmas song in this romantic, ‘Hollywood' style. I really wanted to recreate that.”

“I wanted this to be the ultimate Christmas album,” Hauser concludes, with the idea that the 14 selected songs and carols reflect every holiday mood, from “a fun Christmas and, I hope, a holy Christmas.”

HAUSER – CHRISTMAS

TRACKLISTING –

1. The First Noël

2. White Christmas

3. Carol of the Bells

4. O Little Town of Bethlehem

5. O Holy Night

6. Silent Night

7. Angels We Have Heard on High

8. The Christmas Song

9. I'll Be Home for Christmas

10. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

11. The Little Drummer Boy

12. Adeste Fideles

13. Laudate Dominum

14. Amazing Grace

HAUSER – REBEL WITH A CELLO 2023 INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES



Fri, October 27, 2023 Prague, Czechia O2 Arena

Sat, October 28, 2023 München, Germany Olympiahalle

Sun, October 29, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tues, October 31, 2023 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

Thurs, November 2, 2023 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle

Fri, November 3, 2023 Krakau, Poland Tauron Arena

Sun, November 5, 2023 Gdańsk, Poland Ergo Arena

Tues, November 7, 2023 Oberhausen, Germany Rudolf Weber Arena

Wed, November 8, 2023 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

Thurs, November 9, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Sat, November 11, 2023 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

Sun, November 12, 2023 London, UK The O2

Tues, November 14, 2023 Paris, France Accor Arena

Sat, November 18, 2023 Ataşehir, Turkey Ülker Sports Arena

HAUSER – 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES

Fri, May 31, 2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat, June 1, 2024 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sun, June 2, 2024 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater

Tues, June 4, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center

Wed, June 5, 2024 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Thurs, June 6, 2024 New York, NY Carnegie Hall

Sat, June 8, 2024 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Sun, June 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

Tues, June 11, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Thurs, June 13, 2024 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Fri, June 14, 2024 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

Sat, June 15, 2024 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Mon, June 17, 2024 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tues, June 18, 2024 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Thurs, June 20, 2024 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Fri, June 21, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Sat, June 22, 2024 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

Sun, June 23, 2024 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tues, June 25, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Mesa Arts Center

Thurs, June 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

Fri, June 28, 2024 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Sat, June 29, 2024 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

HAUSER – 2024 AUS/NZ TOUR DATES

Fri, April 12, 2024 Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat, April 13, 2024 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena

Wed, April 17, 2024 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

Fri, April 19, 2024 Melbourne, Australia Rod Laver Arena

Sat, April 20. 2024 Perth, Australia RAC Arena

For tickets and information, please visit the link below.

About Hauser:

Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar Hauser has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, Hauser has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, Hauser graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more.

Photo Credit: Simon Emmett