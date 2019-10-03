GMCLA Announces 2019-2020 Season To Include Two World Premieres

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA), one of the country's longest-running and largest LGBTQ arts organizations, today announced its SEASON 41 Concerts, to be held at the Alex Theatre in Glendale and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

"We are coming off an historic 40th season of concerts that culminated in our sold-out gala concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and we had the extraordinary opportunity to perform over the summer at both Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl," said Executive Director Lou Spisto.

"The audience and community support we received during the anniversary season was overwhelming and has allowed us to end GMCLA's fiscal year in a much stronger position."

"Season 41 begins with a beloved Los Angeles holiday tradition: GMCLA's annual Holiday Spectacular, conducted by interim Artistic Director Jenny Wong, who also serves as Associate Conductor of The LA Master Chorale. This show has really become part of the fabric of the holidays," said Spisto. "The spring concert will feature the classic pop harmonies of the California Sound, as well as the men's chorus world premieres of two works by renowned composer Frank Ticheli. The season concludes with our gala concert, Queen/of the Night, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. This concert will pay tribute to the legendary band, Queen, and include some of modern opera's greatest hits," Spisto concluded. "A new Music Director will be in place to lead the Chorus in the final two concerts," he added.

THE 2019-20 SEASON THE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Saturday, December 21 at 2PM and 8PM and Sunday, December 22 at 2PM

ALEX THEATRE in Glendale

Jenny Wong, GMCLA Interim Artistic Director, leads GMCLA in choral classics and timeless Christmas Carols, plus a medley of hits from the beloved film, Love Actually, Broadway bonanzas,and Mariah Carey's anthem. This concert has become a Los Angeles holiday tradition for the entire family.

THE CALIFORNIA SOUND

Saturday, April 4 at 8PM and Sunday, April 5 at 2PM

ALEX THEATRE in Glendale

Highlighting classic pop harmonies that put the California Soundon the map with legendary songs of The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, andThe Byrds, and the male chorus world premiere of There Will Be Rest and Earth Song by esteemed composer and USC professor Frank Ticheli.

QUEEN/ OF THE NIGHT

Saturday, July 18 at 7PM (One Performance Only)

WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL in DTLA

From the divas of opera to one of the greatest divas of all time, Freddie Mercury, GMCLA's annual Gala Concert will celebrate the music of the legendary band Queen and the arias that inspired the band in this mix of classic rock and opera. Guest artists will be announced at a later date. The date will also include GMCLA's annual fundraiser, with a pre- and post-concert gala for 300 that will benefit GMCLA's education programs.

GMCLA Season 41 subscription packages are now available online at GMCLA.ORG/SUBSCRIBE and by phone at 424-239-6506. Three-concert packages start at $115. Single-ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later date. For more information visit GMCLA.org.





