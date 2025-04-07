Fortyfivedownstairs Chamber Music Festival 2025 Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



fortyfivedownstairs invites you to experience two weeks of chamber music at the Chamber Music Festival 2025, running from 5–18 May 2025, in one of Melbourne's most intimate and evocative performance spaces. Set in the atmospheric surrounds of fortyfivedownstairs—right in the heart of the city at 45 Flinders Lane—the festival brings audiences up close to some of Australia's leading performers and composers, in its boldest and most diverse program yet.

Under the direction of internationally acclaimed pianist Coady Green—returning for his third festival—the 2025 program boldly spans centuries, genres, and cultures.

“This festival is about connection,” says Green. “Connecting with audiences, with diverse musical voices, and with the profound intimacy that only chamber music can offer. There's nowhere quite like fortyfivedownstairs for that kind of experience.”

Beethoven takes centre stage in 2025, with performances of five symphonies—including the Ninth in Liszt's monumental two-piano arrangement with Green and Michael Leslie—and works such as Egmont, The Creatures of Prometheus, and rarely heard four-hand arrangements by Carl Czerny.

The festival also celebrates the brilliance and originality of today's most compelling musical voices, showcasing a dazzling array of talent from across Australia's classical, contemporary, and experimental music scenes. From internationally renowned soloists to genre-defying ensembles and acclaimed composers, the program embraces bold new works, unexpected collaborations, and fearless reimaginings—from opera and cabaret to folk, art song, and even reinterpreted rock. It's a vibrant, genre-spanning celebration of creativity at the highest level.

FULL FESTIVAL PROGRAM AT A GLANCE

Opening Night (6 May): Egmont – Prometheus with Paul English, Antoinette Halloran, Divisi Chamber Singers, and pianists Coady Green and Ian Munro.

7 May: The Crossing Machine and Jordan Zdimirovic reimagine The Juliet Letters with Fleetwood Mac arrangements

8 May: Violeta Parra's Chile – A journey into the nation's turbulent history through song and poetry

9 May: The Planets – Holst's epic score in a powerful two-piano and percussion arrangement

10 May, 4:00pm: Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and “Emperor” Concerto for piano four hands – a prelude to the evening performance

10 May, 7:30pm: Immortal Beloved – The Parlour's theatrical deep dive into Beethoven's world

11 May: Masters of Revolution – Mozart and Beethoven performed by a chamber ensemble of Australia's finest musicians

13 May: Opera Closets – Dimity Shepherd's vivid, musical storytelling

14 May: Kiss My Sword – A new operatic cycle by Meta Cohen, plus works by Sally Whitwell and Kevin March

15 May: Piano duets and songs from Beethoven, Czerny, Liszt, and Fanny Mendelssohn with Sally-Anne Russell, Coady Green, and Glenn Riddle

16 May: Cameron Lukey and Friends – Fundraiser for fortyfivedownstairs

17 May, 4:00pm: Beethoven's Symphonies 5 & 6 for piano four hands with Coady Green & Ricardo Roche Idini

17 May, 7:30pm: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony – Liszt's spectacular two-piano arrangement with Green and Michael Leslie

18 May: A Gwen Harwood Cycle – World premiere by Linda Kouvaras, performed by Helen Morse, Justin Kenealy, and Coady Green

The line-up features an extraordinary array of artists including Antoinette Halloran, Ian Munro, Sally-Anne Russell, Melanie Hillman, Adam Miller, Karen van Spall, Sophie Rowell, Caroline Henbest, Josephine Vains, Kevin Tamanini, Glenn Riddle and Justin Kenealy.

From Mozart, Holst and Scriabin to Elvis Costello and beyond, this year's program spans centuries, continents, and genres—while celebrating the intimacy and immediacy of chamber music at its finest.

Coady Green is one of Australia's most sought-after concert pianists, acclaimed internationally for his virtuosity, sensitivity, and fearless musicality. Described as “a virtuoso pianist with sensitivity, intelligence and charm” (Musical Opinion, London), Green has performed in over 25 countries at venues including Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Sydney Opera House, and the Salzburg Mozarteum.

A former London-based artist and winner of prestigious accolades such as the City of Sydney National Piano Competition, a Churchill Fellowship, and multiple international prizes, Green is also a passionate chamber musician, educator, and advocate for new Australian music. He lectures in piano and performance at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music and is the founding director of several international competitions and artistic initiatives.

