Eímear Noone To Lead GAMESYMPHONIC With Calgary Phil

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will present GAMESYMPHONIC on March 28 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, led by video game composer and conductor Eímear Noone. The program will feature guest vocalist Carly Smithson, the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performing music inspired by major video game franchises.

The concert will include music inspired by titles such as The Legend of Zelda, Halo, The Last of Us, Fortnite, Fallout, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft. Noone has composed music for World of Warcraft and other best-selling games, and selections from her work will be included in the program.

Noone has also recorded soundtracks for Diablo III, StarCraft II, and Overwatch, and has conducted and recorded for Nintendo touring productions and The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Based in Los Angeles and Dublin, Noone has composed for more than 30 film, television, and video game titles and has received multiple industry accolades, including the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Video Game Score. She has appeared as a conductor with orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, and Danish National Symphony Orchestra.

In 2020, Noone became the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards.