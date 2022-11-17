Edmonton Chamber Music Society Presents Maxwell Quartet And Stewart Goodyear, January 6

Edmonton Chamber Music Society (ECMS) welcomes the new year with Maxwell Quartet and Stewart Goodyear, January 6, 2023 at Robertson-Wesley Church (10209 123 street), at 7:30 PM.

The Maxwell Quartet is a group of four close friends who grew up playing folk and classical music together in youth orchestras and music schools across Scotland.



They were the 1st Prizewinner and Audience Prizewinner at the 9th Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition in 2017, and were hailed as "brilliantly fresh, unexpected and exhilarating" by The Scottish Herald. The Maxwell Quartet is now firmly regarded as one of Britain's finest young string quartets. They hold a strong connection to their folk music heritage and have a commitment to bringing together wide-ranging projects and programmes to expand the string quartet repertoire.

Proclaimed "a phenomenon" by the Los Angeles Times and "one of the best pianists of his generation" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stewart Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser and composer. Mr. Goodyear has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world.

Last year, Orchid Classics released Mr. Goodyear's recording of his suite for piano and orchestra, Callaloo, and his piano sonata. His recent commissions include a Piano Quintet for the Penderecki String Quartet, and a piano work for the Honens Piano Competition.

The program will include works by Purcell, Haydn, and Alberga, as well as traditional Scottish folk music. Tickets for Maxwell Quartet and Stewart Goodyear range from $26 - $51 and are available at TixontheSquare.ca or by calling 780.420.1757. For more information about the Edmonton Chamber Music Society, visit edmontonchambermusic.org.