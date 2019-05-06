Duncan McDougall, 2018/19 Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra violinist, Receives Stingray Rising Stars Award

The Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra(TSYO) is proud to announce that Duncan McDougall is the recipient of the 2018/19 TSYO Stingray Rising Stars Award. The announcement was made on Sunday, May 5, during the TSYO's season-finale concert at Roy Thomson Hall, marking the end of the orchestra's 45th season.

The Stingray Rising Stars Award was launched in 1998 as Galaxie Rising Stars. This original program sets out to discover, encourage, promote, and champion new up-and-coming Canadian artists. The award, with a value of $1,000, will help Duncan advance his career.

"Contributing to the career advancement of up-and-coming artists and their breakthrough into new markets is one of Stingray's core values. The inspiring talent of Canadian artists makes them true ambassadors of our creativity. Stingray wishes to tangibly participate in their success. It is therefore with enthusiasm that we renew every year our commitment by presenting Stingray Rising Stars Awards at numerous events across the country," said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications at Stingray.

"Throughout the 2018/19 season, Duncan has demonstrated professionalism, artistic excellence, and overall improvement," comments Simon Rivard, TSO RBC Resident Conductor & TSYO Conductor. "We congratulate Duncan and thank him for his commitment and leadership. We envision a bright future ahead for Duncan."

For 45 years, the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra has been dedicated to providing a high-level orchestral experience for talented young musicians aged 22 and under. The TSYO program delivers a unique, powerful, and life-enriching opportunity that encourages significant achievement, regardless of the career path participants choose to pursue. The TSYO has a close affiliation with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO): TSO musicians serve as coaches through the season, TSO guest artists lead masterclasses for TSYO members, and the TSYO performs annually with the TSO in a side-by-side concert at Roy Thomson Hall.

For more information about the TSYO, please visit TSO.CA/TSYO.

Please visit the following website to learn more about previous Stingray Rising Stars: music.stingray.com/en/CA/rising-star.

Photo Credit: Jag Gundu





