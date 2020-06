The New York Philharmonic and Music Director Jaap van Zweden's World Premiere performance of Pulitzer Prize winner David Lang's prisoner of the state is available today, June 26, 2020, on Decca Gold, Universal Music Group's US classical music label.

The release marks Decca Gold's sixth New York Philharmonic album.

Purchase the album here: https://nyphil.lnk.to/prisonerofthestate

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You