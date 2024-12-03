DanceHouse And The Cultch Present BC Premiere Of Circa's DUCK POND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DanceHouse and The Cultch will present the BC premiere of Circa's Duck Pond, on stage January 22-25, 2025 at 8pm and January 25, 2025 at 2pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Directed by Yaron Lifschitz Artistic Director and CEO of Circa, this vibrant full-length performance re-imagines the world's most romantic ballet, Swan Lake, as a cheeky, acrobatic spectacle.

“We're thrilled to welcome Circa back for the BC premiere of this bold and irreverent work,” says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director of DanceHouse. “Following the enthusiastic response from Vancouver audiences to their striking performance of Sacre in 2023, Duck Pond promises another unforgettable experience, combining Circa's unique blend of theatricality, humour, and physical prowess in a spectacle brimming with magic and laughter.”

Accompanied by a tantalizing soundtrack by Composer and Sound Designer Jethro Woodward, Duck Pond merges Tchaikovsky's timeless score with contemporary percussive tracks and dance beats, launching characters from Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling headfirst into an enchanting, topsy-turvy world of circus. The cast of 10 performers embody the pining prince, BLACK SWAN, and yellow-billed duck-dancers through mesmerizing sequences of acrobatics, burlesque, and slapstick comedy.

"Boldly dramatic in its chaos and also charmingly magical in its whimsy," (Blue Curtains Brisbane), Duck Pond balances physical daring with delicate artistry, captivating audiences through stunning solos, dynamic duets, and outstanding performances by the entire ensemble. The result is a touching story that celebrates self-discovery and identity through feathers, sequinned flippers, and world-class acrobatic skill.

"Collaborating with DanceHouse each January to bring a new and exciting piece of circus to the Vancouver Playhouse has become one of the most anticipated highlights of The Cultch's season,” says Heather Redfern, Executive Director of The Cultch. “This partnership is something we truly look forward to, as it allows us to share innovative and boundary-pushing performances with both of our audiences. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Circa back to the stage, this time with Duck Pond — a wild, wacky, and utterly captivating show that will have audiences on the edge of their seats."

Circa Contemporary Circus is one of the world's leading performance companies. Since 2004, from its base in Brisbane, Australia, Circa has toured the world–performing in more than 40 countries to roughly 1.5 million people. The company continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus. Compelled by the question ‘what is possible in circus?' Circa is leading the way with a diverse range of thrilling creations that ‘redraw the limits to which circus can aspire.' (The Age).

After performing in Vancouver, Circa will continue the Canadian leg of their tour to Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City before heading to the USA.

Duck Pond is co-commissioned by QPAC and The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, The Art House Wyong, Frankston Arts Centre, HOTA - Home of the Arts, Merrigong Theatre Company and Orange Civic Theatre.

For tickets and further information, visit: dancehouse.ca

