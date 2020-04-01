Dallas String Quartet Will Win You Over With 'Senorita'

The Dallas String Quartet is one of the most unique and visionary artists of our time. Their most recent single, "Senorita" with Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello, has been making waves and garnering major attention.

A fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings, Dallas String Quartet (Also known as DSQ) continue to expand their passionate following on Pandora, Spotify, and Sirius XM radio. The group performs intimately as a quartet or with a full accompaniment of drums, guitar, and piano.

In addition to performing internationally, Dallas String Quartet has played "at home" for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoff, NBA, and NFL organizations. DSQ has sold out concert venues like the House of Blues and symphony halls alike. They have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Made up of members Ion Zanca (Composer & Violinist), Melissa Priller (Violinist), Eleanor Dunbar (Violinist), and Young Heo (Bass), the group will take you on a whimsical journey you will not soon forget. "Senorita," is out now and be sure to head over to their Spotify to give a deeper listen...your ears will be pleased!

Listen to The Dallas String Quartet via Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5KLNjbrTiAsgkvYI2Qj94r?si=bH9c9gnnRnKJWH-12Gzejw

Connect Online:

https://www.dallasstringquartet.com/

https://www.instagram.com/dallasstringquartet/





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You