Community Leaders Come Together In Support Of The Santa Barbara Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony launched an end of year fundraising campaign in May in support of ongoing operations while the organization advances with new momentum within the current environment.

Led by Board Chair Janet Garufis, the Board of Directors, Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti and Interim CEO, Kathryn R Martin have been updating the community on the extraordinary challenges and opportunities facing the organization since COVID-19 required the cancellation of the last three performances of the 2019-2020 Season.

"The response from the community has been moving. Every day, we receive donations of support - a $10 donation from a parent of a music education student, a check and hand-written note from a long-time supporter we hadn't heard from in a while," said Board Chair Janet Garufis. "We are so grateful to our long-time supporters and 100% of the Board, who are all making supplemental gifts toward the campaign."

In response, a special group of community leaders have joined together with the Board of Directors and made lead gifts totaling $175,000, to date:

Dan and Meg Burnham

Sarah Chrisman

Brooks and Kate Firestone

Janet Garufis

Patricia Gregory

Daniel and Mandy Hochman

Ann Jackson Family Foundation

Duncan and Suzanne Mellichamp

Sara Miller McCune

Montecito Bank & Trust

Joan Rutkowski

SONOS, Inc.

Anne Towbes

"This is an extraordinary time for the Santa Barbara Symphony," said Kathryn R Martin, Interim CEO, "While we are reeling from the loss of ticket income and the need for around-the-clock management during a pandemic, we are simultaneously seeing the resilience and commitment of this 67-year-old Santa Barbara institution to continue to be of indispensable value to the community we serve - whether through our virtual programming or when we are all able to return to experience the full orchestra together again in the Granada. The community's support is breathtaking."

For more information about how to participate in this campaign and the many ways to support the Santa Barbara Symphony and its programs, visit https://www.thesymphony.org/support/donate-now.

