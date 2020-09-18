Classical Movements Announce Virtual Masterclasses With Top Orchestral Musicians

This intimate and special series is limited to no more than five students per class.

An opportunity previously unimaginable, Classical Movements introduces a unique opportunity to study virtually with celebrated orchestral musicians from around the world through the Ossia! Orchestral Academy.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Classical Movements has met the unique and unpredictable challenges now facing the travel and music industries with creative and innovative solutions that draw on our three-decade history as an industry leading concert tour company and reimagine our way of bringing together great musicians and traditions around the world. From the first live classical concerts in the United States since the pandemic to thoughtfully and flexibly curated travel initiatives for when travel returns, Classical Movements has remained at the forefront of adapting to current conditions.

As the latest of our initiatives, Classical Movements is proud to announce this new series of exclusive virtual masterclasses led by some of the finest orchestral musicians from around the world. Ossia! offers gifted students the opportunity to study with Classical Movements' world-renowned clients and colleagues, including concertmasters, principals and other players from the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics, Minnesota and Philadelphia Orchestras, and the Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Utah, St. Louis, and National Symphonies.

This intimate and special series is limited to no more than five students per class. In each of three three-week-long terms, students receive six hours of instruction through live, virtual small-group classes with a world-class teaching artist.

Courses include a combination of direct instruction with the artist, lectures and discussions and a culminating virtual showcase at the end of the term. Timpani and percussion students have a special class format

Term 1: October 5-24

Term 2: October 26 - November 14

Term 3: November 16 - December 12 (American Thanksgiving week skipped)

Private, one-on-one lessons are also be available, based on individual inquiry and availability.

