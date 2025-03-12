Carnegie Hall Reveals Musicians Selected For The 2025 National Youth Orchestra of the USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carnegie Hall announced the names of the 96 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). The members of the 2025 orchestra—ages 16–19, hailing from 29 states plus the District of Columbia—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. This summer's orchestra features 23 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 29 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17. All three of Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part each summer.



Click here for the names, instruments, and hometowns of the members of the 2025 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.



This summer, NYO-USA musicians travel to New York in early July for an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY). World-renowned conductor Gianandrea Noseda leads NYO-USA at the orchestra's annual Carnegie Hall concert (July 20), followed by a six-city Asian tour. This summer, the orchestra makes its debut in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and returns to Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai, China joined by violinist Ray Chen; then completes its tour with a return engagement in Seoul, South Korea with soloist Clara-Jumi Kang. NYO-USA's 2025 repertoire includes Carlos Simon's Festive Fanfare and Overture (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall), Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor, and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.



Tickets for the Carnegie Hall concert will go on sale on April 9th to the general public. Tickets can be purchased at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office. Discounted student tickets will be available online for verified Student Insiders only, as well as to any student with valid ID at the box office or over the phone.



“We're proud to announce the remarkable young musicians who will join National Youth Orchestra of the USA for this upcoming summer,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “The members of NYO-USA are among the finest young players in country. As they come together, they will have the opportunity to learn from leading orchestral musicians, inspire one another in a way that raises everyone's standards as they collaborate with world-renowned artists, and perform on some of the finest stages across Asia. Throughout their two-week tour, the members of NYO-USA will represent the best of America as both musical performers and cultural ambassadors.”



During NYO-USA's intensive training residency in July at Purchase College, SUNY, the musicians will work with a faculty made up of principal players from some of the finest professional orchestras. The faculty oversees rehearsals during the orchestra's residency in Purchase, also working with the musicians in master classes and sectionals, all leading up to the launch of NYO-USA's annual tour. Having worked with NYO-USA since its inception, conductor James Ross returns as orchestra director, preparing the ensemble ahead of the arrival of its guest conductor. Two apprentice composers will also compose new works, working closely with celebrated American composer Sean Shepherd who serves as the composition program director and mentor/coach to the apprentices.

