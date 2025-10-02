Bravo! Vail Opens Applications for New Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bravo! Vail Music Festival, widely recognized as one of the top 10 classical music festivals in the United States, has opened applications for its next Artistic Director.

This visionary leader will become only the fourth Artistic Director in the Festival’s history and will help shape the organization’s next chapter of artistic excellence. Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2025.

The Artistic Director will be responsible for curating dynamic programming across orchestral residencies, chamber music, commissioning projects, and community engagement. The role also encompasses donor and media relations, active participation in the Festival season, and support of Bravo! Vail’s year-round education initiatives.

Anne-Marie McDermott, who has served as Artistic Director since 2011, will conclude her tenure following the 2026 season. The new Artistic Director will guide Bravo! Vail into its 40th anniversary season and beyond.

How to Apply

Applications must include a cover letter and résumé. To nominate a candidate or apply, contact hploughman@bravovail.org. Full job description and details are available at bravovail.org.

About Bravo! Vail

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings world-renowned musicians to picturesque venues throughout the Vail and Eagle River Valley each summer, drawing audiences from around the world. The only festival in North America to host four major orchestras in a single season, Bravo! Vail presents approximately 80 concerts each summer—more than half of them free to the community. Its acclaimed Music Makers Haciendo Música program provides year-round, low-cost music education for local students. Bravo! Vail celebrates its 39th season June 25–August 6, 2026.